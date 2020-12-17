Check This Out for Dec. 17
The Examiner
Teams: Truman vs. Grain Valley
Sport: High school girls basketball
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Grain Valley High School
What’s on the line: A pair of young but talented teams – whose starting lineups are dotted with sophomores and freshmen – get together for a Suburban Middle Six matchup when the Patriots (1-3) visit the Eagles (1-2). Truman looks to snap a three-game losing streak (entering Wednesday’s game at St. Teresa’s) while the Eagles are coming off their first win, 47-31 over Kearney.