Fort Osage stumbles after opening wins

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Park Hill South scored nearly as many points in one quarter than it allowed in a 57-24 win over Fort Osage on Thursday.

The win was the fifth in the past six meetings for the Panthers, which improved to 1-1 in their delayed-season.

The Indians (2-1), who had eked out wins over Oak Park and Platte County to start their delayed season, were held to two baskets in the first quarter and after an early 3-pointer Brooklyn Gilpin in the second quarter, the offense went cold.

Fort Osage was held scoreless for more than 2 1/2 minutes and Park Hill South stretched out the lead by scoring 22 points in the second quarter.

“You know I’m not at all upset with playing this game,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “I felt we needed a game before Christmas that would challenge us. All of the things we had done well in the previous two games – being disciplined and rebounding – we didn’t do. They rebounded the heck out of it. We got a little uncomfortable and folded.

“For a team that lacks experience, I’m not surprised. I think it is something we can learn from and grow from.”

The Indians snapped an 8-0 run by the Panthers in the second – during a scoring drought of nearly 3 minutes for Fort Osage – with a basket by Destiny McDonald, but then went another two minutes without scoring.

The first half essentially boiled down to extra possessions for Park Hill South. The Panthers dominated the boards on both ends, usually limiting the Indians to only one shot per possession, while offensive rebounds helped keep the ball with the Panthers.

Tatum Kells, a 6-foot-2 post, had back-to-back sets off offensive rebounds, scoring all nine of her points in the first half. On another occasion late in the second quarter, Park Hill South missed a free throw, Jayme Dixon grabbed the rebound and was fouled going back up for a basket.

At halftime, Park Hill South led 35-12.

“We got down, our body language changed,” Thompson said. “We are so small, we will play teams that will be longer and taller like they were. We talk about the difference between the JV floor and here is the physicality. It is super challenging and we got a lesson about what that physicality is about.”

Park Hill South opened the second half on a 7-0 run and moved the game to turbo-clock range with a 30-point lead. Gilpin had a three-point play and Tayler Hines hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter, but the Indians were down by 30 going into the fourth.

Park Hill South’s Cara Sparks led all scores with 13 points, but four other players had six points or more.

“We were quarantined for two weeks, so it seems like we were starting all over last week, so it was good to see us after two or three practices,” Park Hill South coach Josh Dorr said. “We are just happy we got to play. We lost a tournament and we lost a game with Liberty North. Last week was our first game and someone asked what we will look like? We are young, we don’t have any seniors, so the more games we can get under our belt will help. Even me, I’m learning what they can do and what they are capable of.”