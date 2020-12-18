Hobbled Hernandez helps Patriots rally past Eagles

By Michael Smith

The Examiner

Truman senior Runey Hernandez wasn’t quite himself in Friday’s boys basketball contest against Grain Valley.

That’s because he hadn’t practiced all week because of an ankle injury. He was playing at less than 100 percent against the Eagles, but that didn’t stop him from making an impact when it mattered most.

After Truman took a 50-49 lead with just under a minute left, Hernandez took a crucial charge to give his team the ball back after Grain Valley guard Jayden Yung barreled into him in the paint. He also made four critical free throws in the final minute to help the Patriots escape with a 56-51 Suburban Middle Six win on the road.

“He has a pretty bad ankle injury, so he’s playing on one leg tonight,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said of Hernandez. “He’s hurt pretty good. He toughed it out.”

Hernandez’s teammates lauded him for his gutsy play.

“He has a lot of heart to keep coming out here and playing hard night in and night out,” Truman senior Najee Williams said. “He came up clutch for us and we needed that.”

Added Truman senior Max Black: “That’s the leader Runey is. He will do anything for the team. He’s a dog.”

Hernandez said he’s looking forward to seeing Black’s dad, who is the team’s chiropractor.

“The ankle is definitely swollen, but we will see Mr. Black this weekend for sure,” said Hernandez, who finished with eight points. “He’s definitely going to work my ankle out.

“I just wanted to do whatever I could for the team. I am blessed to be around these guys.”

Truman (5-1, 1-0 Middle Six) trailed 35-32 in the fourth quarter, and Grain Valley started the period on a 8-3 run, capped by a pair of free throws from senior Jayden Yung and one free throw from senior Keeton Maxon. That gave the Eagles a 42-34 advantage, the Eagles’ biggest lead of the game.

However, a 3-pointer from Black, a driving layup from senior guard Quincy Scott and a free throw from Hernandez pulled Truman within 43-41.

Grain Valley then went on a 4-0 spurt following a Maxon layup on the press break and a fast break bucket from senior guard John Haywood pushed the Eagles’ lead to 47-41.

Black wouldn’t let Truman go away as he answered with a 3-pointer to make it 47-44. Haywood made 1 of 2 free throws on the following possession to make it 48-44.

After three missed shots and three offensive rebounds, Williams, who finished with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds, made a putback and was fouled. He sank the ensuing free throw to narrow the gap to 48-47 late in the quarter.

Yung, who finished with 10 points, was fouled with a little more than 1 minute left and made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 49-47.

Black delivered in the clutch again when he received a pass from DeAnjalo Holman and nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Patriots up for good.

“I am blessed to have a team that’s confident in me,” said Black, who finished with 11 points. “I was not playing well the first three quarters. I was not making my shots, but the guys didn’t yell at me and they just let me keep shooting.”

Hernandez then drew the key charge and made two free throws after he was fouled on the inbound pass with 25 seconds left. Grain Valley senior Cole Keller, who had a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, made a driving layup to cut it to one.

Maxon shoved Hernandez in the back on an inbound pass. The officials called an intentional foul and Hernandez made both of his free throws for a 54-51 lead for the Patriots, who got the ball back.

Maddux Bristow and Griffen Hernandez each made 2 of 2 free throws to ice it. Meanwhile Grain Valley turned the ball over on a double dribble call and missed a long 3-point try on its final two possessions.

“We’re young and experienced,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said after his team fell to 1-3 and 0-1 in the conference. “We just have to learn from it. It’s the process of learning how to win a game. We did more things right than we did wrong. It’s just the things we did wrong happened at unfortunate times.”

Keller scored 10 points in the first period to help the Eagles take a 13-7 lead. Williams made his presence felt in the second period by scoring 11 points – nine of which came from behind the arc – pushing Truman ahead 28-22 at halftime.

Then a strong defensive effort for Grain Valley helped it turn the tables in the third. The Eagles held the Patriots to 1-for-11 shooting from the floor and forced five turnovers as Grain Valley took a three-point lead into the fourth.