Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman prevails in David's return

By The Examiner staff

Long-range shooting and the return of Jacque David sparked the William Chrisman girls basketball team to a nonconference win Thursday.

David, who tore her ACL early last season, scored 13 points in her first game back and Gia Moore tallied 17 – on the strength of five 3-pointers – to lift the Bears to a 59-39 win over St. Joseph Central.

The Bears sank 10 3-pointers on the night. Moore had three in the first quarter as Chrisman built an 11-7 lead. The Bears extended the advantage to 27-17 by halftime and pulled away to improve to 3-2.

Mele Taula added 11 points and Amanda Szopinski had eight.

BLUE SPRINGS 50, ST. TERESA’S 19: Blue Springs jumped to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looked back in a nonconference home win Thursday.

The Wildcats blew it open with a 20-2 third-quarter run.

Jada Williams scored 13 points, Nikole Schnell added 10 and Taitlyn Afualo had nine to lead the Wildcats (3-1), who won their third straight.

LIBERTY NORTH 59, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 47: Blue Springs South couldn’t recover from a second-quarter collapse in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Thursday.

With the Jaguars leading 13-9 after one quarter, the Eagles scorched them 24-2 in the second to take a 33-15 halftime lead.

Jaidynn Mason totaled 17 points and Saneea Bevley added 12 to lead the Jaguars (5-3, 0-2 Big Eight), who have lost three straight.

CLINTON 46, OAK GROVE 34: A slow start doomed Oak Grove in a MRVC Tournament semifinal loss to Clinton.

Clinton grabbed a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Oak Grove pulled within 20-14 at halftime but couldn’t get any closer.

Kealyn Wikinson scored 13 points and Mya Blansit had 10 to lead the Panthers (4-3).