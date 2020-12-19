Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs rolls past Broncos from start

By The Examiner staff

Adam Jones’ Blue Springs boys basketball team had seven players with six or more points Friday.

But he was most happy with his defense.

The host Wildcats stymied the Lee’s Summit North Broncos from the start in a 79-33 rout in a Suburban Bug Eight matchup.

“Super proud of our defensive performance tonight,” Jones said after his team improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. “The kids came out with a stronger commitment on that end of the floor.”

The Wildcats raced to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and extended it to 40-16 by halftime.

“Blue Springs didn't give us a moment to catch our breath,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “They are really good and played well tonight.”

Braden Appelhans sank three of his four 3-pointers in a 30-8 third period that put it out of reach. The junior had 15 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter.

Eli Wingert added 16 points, Ike Ezeogu had 11, Kyle Bruce contributed nine and Mike Harrison and John Ammons each chipped in seven to help power the Wildcats.

Tre Baker scored 11 points and Simon Murray had nine to lead the Broncos (0-2, 0-2).

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 56, LIBERTY NORTH 48: Blue Springs South overcame a slow start to capture a home win in its Suburban Big Eight opener Friday.

The Jaguars, who led 39-38 entering the fourth quarter, outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the final period to hang on for the win.

Quinton Robertson, who finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers, hit a key 3-point shot in the fourth quarter and Zaeon Busby, who had six points, had a crucial steal and layup late to help the Jaguars seal the win.

“We got off to a slow start, but grinded it out and made just enough plays at both ends to squeak out a victory,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “It was a solid team effort victory.”

Devin Tomlinson led the Jaguars (3-2, 1-0 Big Eight) with 13 points, Ty Mauck added 11 and Sonny McCreary had eight.

Girls

OAK GROVE 49, ODESSA 29: Oak Grove raced to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a rout of host Odessa Friday.

The Panthers widened a 26-17 halftime lead with an 11-6 advantage in the third quarter to improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the MRVC West.

Destiny Valentine totaled 15 points, Mya Blansit added 14, Mackenzie Mann had 10 points and nine rebounds and Makenna Gray hauled down nine boards and chipped in three points.

Ally VanLanker led Odessa with 14 points.