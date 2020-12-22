Gillig gets last chance to take court for Jaguars

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

With six seniors on the roster, Kory Lower couldn’t start every one of them, but five were introduced as starters.

Hannah Smith, McKenna Lester, Rebekah Hardin and Kylie Begulia were the first four and the fifth was Lauren Gillig, who made her season debut.

The tipoff happened and then officials called a timeout and Gillig exited the game – her one and only game she will play this year.

The Northwest Missouri State signee tore her ACL in the summer and won’t be able to play this season.

Coach Kory Lower told her the news on Sunday that she would be suiting up to start against Raytown on senior night on Monday at Blue Springs South High School.

“It was a surprise, but I was really happy with it,” said Gillig, who had surgery in August and should be able to get back playing later this spring.

Gillig got a hug from Lower as she exited the floor and then watched the remainder of the game from the bench. Visiting Raytown spoiled senior night by rallying in the fourth and escaping with a 66-59 victory.

“It is tough having to watch them, but I love cheering them on,” Gillig said, standing near one of the senior night displays that were set up.

Gillig’s impact, prior to this year, is obvious. She was twice an all-conference pick her sophomore and junior season.

A future Division-II player, coupled with returning standout guards Saneea Bevley and Jaidynn Mason and add in freshman 6-foot-1 post Kendall Puryear, the Jaguars looked deep on paper after last season.

“I remember getting the call this summer that she was injured and my heart broke,” Lower said of what was going to be a four-year player.

Lower and his assistant coach, Kurt Lower, have had a long history with that family. Kurt coached Jack Gillig on the boys freshman team. Lauren Gillig has been a teacher aide for Kory Lower the past two years, which only strengthened the player-coach relationship.

Gillig is adjusting to the new role on the bench and when Lower queried his players about who the leaders of the team are, Gillig’s name came up.

She averaged 11.5 points per game last year and she is the team’s best 3-point shooter, according to Kory Lower.

Prior to the game, Lower talked with Raytown coach Elyesia Dunn to tell her his plan to start Gillig and then quickly remove her. If the Jaguars won the tip, Lower would call a timeout. If Raytown did, the Jaguars would foul. The referees learned of Lower’s plan prior to the start of the game and called a dead ball after the tip off and Gillig exited.

The Jaguars could’ve used her scoring as they spent all of the first half trailing, thanks to Raytown (5-2) taking a 9-0 lead and ultimately building an 11-point lead in the first quarter.

By halftime, Mason had 16 points and Blue Springs South trailed 30-26.

The second half featured 10 lead changes and five ties. Puryear, held to two points in the first half, scored 16 points in the second half. Her first basket in the third quarter broke a 30-30 tie, but Raytown answered with a 9-0 run.

Three baskets in a row by Puryear gave the Jaguars (5-4) the lead back. The Blue Jays regained the advantage on an offensive rebound and putback by Gladys Brown with 47 seconds left, but Bevley’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds gave the Jaguars a 48-47 lead going into the fourth.

Puryear and Mason scored the first two baskets of the fourth and South took a five-point lead, but an 8-0 run by Raytown followed, starting with a 3-pointer from Im’Unique White. Mason’s last of her 22 points came on a 3-pointer with 3:07 left, but the Jaguars didn’t score again after leading 59-57.

Stevi Yancy had a rebound and layup with 2:45 left to break a 59-59 tie and drew a foul. She made the free throw and then Victoria Jones hit four in a row in the final 11 seconds.

Raytown was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth, while the Jaguars only went to the line twice. Puryear knocked them both down to finish with 18 points.

“It is not fun to lose, but I feel OK,” said Kory Lower, whose squad returns to action on Jan. 4 hosting William Chrisman. “We were competitive. They executed a little bit better than us.”