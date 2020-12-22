Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage holds off Ray-South for another win

By The Examiner staff

A high-energy start propelled the Fort Osage boys basketball team to its second straight win.

The Indians jumped to a 25-14 halftime lead and held on for a 60-54 nonconference road win over host Raytown South Monday night.

“We really brought the energy early and were able to use that on both ends of the floor,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said.

The Indians pushed the lead to 19 points at one point in the third quarter before Raytown South started a comeback.

“They got back into it but we hit some big shots down the stretch,” Wilson said. “Senior Ed Estepan hit a huge 3, and senior Nathan Dunne had a big bucket both times they made a run. Zekiah (Tucker) had a huge steal late and Arthur Wyatt had an all-around awesome game, unofficially had a double-double. Great contributions by everyone who played.”

Wyatt finished with 16 points – 10 in the fourth quarter – with the help of 6-of-6 free throw shooting. Trent Hogland added 14 points, Danny McArthur had 11 and Estepan finished with eight as the Indians improved to 2-3 entering the William Jewell Holiday Classic, which starts Sunday.

Girls

GRAIN VALLEY 68, ODESSA 26: A huge second quarter lifted the Grain Valley girls to a rout of host Odessa Monday night.

Leading 16-8 after one quarter, the Eagles put it out of reach with a 22-4 advantage in the second to take a 38-12 halftime lead.

“We’re starting to get going,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “We have a chance to be a lot of fun to watch play. We have to keep getting better.”

Grace Slaughter scored 18 of those points in the first half and finished with a game-high 28 in just three quarters of play.

Jordyn Weems and Finley LaForge each added eight points as the Eagles improved to 3-2 overall with the nonconference win.