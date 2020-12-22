Raytown's 'easy buckets' doom Jaguars

By Michael Smith

The Examiner

Blue Springs South boys basketball coach Josh Smith has talked to his team all year about three things that it needs to do to be successful.

“Guarding the ball, rebounding defensively and taking care of the ball,” Smith said.

He said his team didn’t do those things good enough in a 70-61 home loss to Raytown Tuesday night.

South appeared it was going to hang with the Blue Jays throughout as it took a 18-17 lead after the first period as they had five different players score.

Then the defense, rebounding and ball handling took a nosedive for the Jaguars in the second and third quarters. They totaled 10 turnovers and gave up a handful of offensive rebounds that resulted in nine second-chance points during that 16-minute span.

On defense, the Jaguars (3-3) were hurt by the dribble drive as the Blue Jays seemingly got to the basket at will in the second and third. That resulted into several plays with a Raytown player driving and dishing the ball to senior forward Aaron Franklin, who camped on the baseline and in the paint and made cuts to the basket to score underneath.

“It all starts with containing the dribble,” Smith said. “If you can’t keep the ball handler in front of you, and he’s able to attack the lane area, he’s going to draw help. If your rotation isn’t on time, they have the drop-off for the easy bucket. That happened to us way too many times tonight.”

Franklin scored 19 of his game-high 34 points in the middle two quarters to help Raytown go into halftime ahead 36-26 and push the lead to 52-38 going into the fourth.

“He’s had a couple of tough games recently,” Raytown coach Cody Buford said of Franklin. “Teams have been focusing on him and he was struggling to score. You have to jump stop and make the extra pass when you’re driving to the basket. Our kids did that tonight and beat a really good, well-coached team.”

Maybe the most significant play came midway through the third period. Franklin stripped a South ball handler at halfcourt and proceeded to make an uncontested, two-handed dunk in transition to make it 49-33

A frustrated Smith called a timeout.

“I don’t question this group’s fight very often,” Smith said, “but I think there were moments during the game, mentally, our fight wasn’t where it needed to be.

“Clearly on that play, he was going to get a dunk. But you can’t assume he is going to make that dunk. There is a chance he bangs it off the back rim and it skies in the air. If you’re in the backcourt, walking around feeling sorry for yourself because you turned the ball over, you won’t have an opportunity to gather that loose ball.”

After that, it seemed like the Jaguars turned up the intensity, especially in the fourth quarter,

South’s full-court pressure seemed to bother Raytown early in the fourth. The Jaguars went on a 12-5 run to narrow the gap to 57-50. During that run, senior forward Devin Tomlinson scored eight of his team-high 22 points on a conventional three-point play, a basket on the low block and a 3-pointer from the right wing. Senior Lorenzo Jackson capped the run with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:45 left.

“I thought our defense was really good for the first three quarters,” Buford said. “Then in the fourth, we got lackadaisical. We just didn’t finish.”

However, that’s as close as the Jaguars would get. The Blue Jays (5-2) made 9 of 10 free throws to help seal it despite turning the ball over six times in the period.

Raytown’s Terrance Jones was the only other player on the team in double figures with 13.

Jackson and Dallas Whitney added 10 points each for the Jaguars. South is off until noon Sunday, when it faces Van Horn in the first round of the William Jewell Holiday Classic’s Nelson Division bracket.