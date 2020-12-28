Wildcats cruise past Northmen in Jewell opener

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs, idle since a Dec. 18 win against Lee’s Summit North, cruised to an opening-round win in the Patterson Division of the 41st annual William Jewell Holiday Classic.

The Wildcats won a rare Sunday night matchup, beating Oak Park 72-45 in a tournament being held without fans in attendance.

The game was set for a 9 p.m. tipoff, but the 7:30 p.m. game was called off as Park Hill South was unable to play Kearney. That meant the Kearney coaching staff was on hand to scout whomever it would play as South was home due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Wildcats play Kearney (4-1) at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the semifinals. The other semifinal in that division is Liberty North against Raytown.

The Blue Springs-Oak Park game, the teams’ first meeting since 2015, tipped off 20 minutes earlier than scheduled as the two teams agreed to it.

“It felt really weird, especially playing really late, we aren’t used to high school games being that late, so it was different,” said Blue Springs guard Mike Harrison, who scored 16 points in the victory.

His coach, Adam Jones, also noted it was different playing in a rare Sunday game.

“You don’t know what day of the week it is anyway because it is Christmas break, but it was kind of strange,” Jones said.

The two teams came out hot in the first quarter, with Harrison scoring five baskets – including an and-one – to account for 11 of Blue Springs’ 23 points. John Ammons’ only points in the game were a pair of 3s in the first for the Wildcats (3-2).

Oak Park (2-3) kept pace thanks to four 3-pointers, including two that banked in. Ty Clemens hit two of the four treys, also his only points of the contest.

Blue Springs held a slim 23-18 lead after the opening frame, but the second quarter turned out to be the difference in the outcome. The Wildcats shot 64 percent from the field and turned the five-point lead into nearly 20 at the break.

The key, for Jones, was defense.

“We did a better job on the defensive end and that is helping us in transition,” he said.

Eli Wingert, held scoreless in the first quarter, had a pair of buckets inside and hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds that accounted for the 45-27 halftime advantage.

Kyle Bruce followed Ammons’ lead and hit a pair of 3s in the second for the Wildcats, while Harrison added two more baskets and finished with all 16 of his points in the first half.

“After the first we talked about sitting in our defensive stance and boxing out and chasing rebounds,” Harrison said. “We were chasing rebounds and running the floor, running our sets and we executed.”

The Wildcats’ worst quarter, statistically speaking from the floor, came when they shot 44 percent in the third. Wingert, who had a game-high 19, accounted for 10 of the Wildcats’ 16 points in the quarter. Braden Applehans had four, finishing as the third Blue Springs player in double figures with 11 points.

Wingert had a two-handed dunk early in the third quarter, part of a personal 6-0 run which made it 51-29.

Blue Springs had 22 assists and forced the Northmen to commit 18 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 7 of 13 on 3-pointers while limiting Oak Park to 6 of 21.