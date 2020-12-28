South shoots past Van Horn

By Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

From what Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith could recall, his Jaguars haven’t played against Van Horn since the early 2000s.

It was a rare matchup between Eastern Jackson County two teams Sunday in the Nelson Division bracket of the William Jewell Holiday Classic at the Mabee Center.

After struggling in a 70-61 loss Tuesday against Raytown Tuesday, the Jaguars rebounded with a strong offensive performance, as they shot 51 percent from the floor and in a 71-61 win over the Falcons.

South advances to play Staley in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Van Horn will play Grain Valley for fifth place at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“It wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t pretty, but I was pleased with our level of execution,” Smith said. “I wish we would have taken better care of the basketball (South had 18 turnovers), but we did a better job on the glass (35-32 edge in rebounds).

“We were able to get out in transition, and that’s something I thought we would be able to do.”

Senior forward Devin Tomlinson, who has emerged as the team’s No. 1 option on offense this season, scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Although Tomlinson struggled form three, shooting 1 for 7, he made up for it with his interior scoring, rebounding and defense. He added a team-high nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

“Ever since we lost Khayden (Hooks) and Johnny George, I just know that I am the role model and I took after them,” Tomlinson said. “It was my team to take over and lead. If I can have games like this where I can score almost every time I touch the ball, cool. If I just go out there and get rebounds, I am cool with that, too. I just want us to succeed and get a win.”

Tomlinson got help from senior forward Ty Mauck, who added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting and made 9 of 11 free throws.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy today compared to last game,” Mauck said. “We were lacking in that last game. My teammates found me, and I got to the rim and free throw line today.”

South junior Dallas Whitney was the other Jaguar in double figures with 11, but his value in this game came as a facilitator. He had a handful of sharp passes through tight windows and tallied six assists.

“He’s a great passer,” Mauck said of Whitney. “He’s a good, lanky guard who can see the floor. He gets out in transition, and he finds guys.”

While that trio boosted the team offensively, South (4-3) played well defensively, too. The Jaguars held the Falcons to 36.5 percent from the field and focused on Van Horn star guard Jaden Monday. Although the Falcons senior had 15 points, he shot just 5 for 18 from the field including 1 for 7 from behind the arc.

“He’s an elite-level scorer from what I have seen on film,” Smith said of Monday. “He makes their team go. He’s going to take and make quite a few shots. You just have to make him earn it. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Added Van Horn coach Max Sollars: “I thought Jaden made things hard on himself. I didn’t think they pressured him a whole lot. I think they let him make the mistakes he did. He walked right into their game plan as far as turning it over with no pressure.”

Van Horn took an early 6-3 lead with 3-pointers from Bryson Dean and Monday. Mauck, however, had eight first-quarter points to help his squad take a 13-10 lead into the second period.

South dominated early in the second, going on a 16-4 run in which five different Jaguars scored. Van Horn countered with a 12-2 spurt capped by a three from Darius Ross that helped the Falcons cut it to 31-26 at halftime.

In the third, Tomlinson and Whitney took over. Tomlinson scored nine points, including his lone 3-pointer from the right corner. Whitney added seven, including a fast-break layup and a dunk in transition, pushing South’s lead to 54-43 going into the fourth.

Dean tried his best to get Van Horn (3-4) back in it in the fourth. He scored eight of his team-high 22 points, highlighted by a 3-pointer that cut South’s lead to 60-53. But the Jaguars hit 6 of 7 free throws and shot 5 for 9 from the field in the period to help seal the win.

“I thought Bryson was good on the offensive side of the floor, but we’re in a position where we think that’s the only side of the floor that matters,” Sollars said. “He has a lot of things he can get better at, but he handled the pressure well and I thought he did a good job.”