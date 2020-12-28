Eagles struggle in sudden Jewell entry

By Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Grain Valley boys basketball team wasn’t originally slated to take part in the William Jewell Holiday Classic.

But with four teams dropping out of the tournament, that opened the door for Grain Valley to participate. The Eagles were inserted into the Nelson Division bracket and took on Center in the first round Sunday.

However, the same struggles of a young and inexperienced team hindered the Eagles in a 45-30 loss to the Yellowjackets at the Mabee Center.

“I didn’t think we were focused,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “We were pretty lackadaisical with some things, but some of that has to do with our lack of concentration.”

Grain Valley will face Van Horn in the fifth-place game at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Eagles (1-4) have relied on senior forward Cole Keller as their primary source of offense. That was the case again Sunday as he scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting. But the rest of the team shot 5 of 23 from the floor (22 percent).

“We just didn't execute very well,” Herbert said. “We have so much learning to do with this team. We have some guys that haven’t played varsity basketball before. There’s so many things we have to teach. It’s going to be a process.”

Center used a zone defense and pressured the Grain Valley guards on the perimeter to help keep the offense in check. That defense forced them to shoot a lot of threes, and the Eagles made only 3 of 16 of them (19 percent). In addition, Grain Valley struggled to take care of the ball, with 21 turnovers.

“They switched a lot of screens, so they extend their defense which extends your offense,” Herbert said of Center. “Then, those post passes get harder to make. Instead of throwing it in there from 15 feet out, you are throwing it from 25 feet. With their athleticism, you can’t make that pass.

“That’s how teams are going to guard us. And that’s how you should guard us.”

Grain Valley played well in the first quarter as it shot 54 percent from the floor and trailed 18-16 going into the second period. After that, the shooting went downhill for the Eagles. They didn’t shoot better than 23 percent in any other quarter.

A driving layup from John Haywood tied the game at 18-18 early in the second, but that was the only field goal Grain Valley got in the period. The Yellowjackets led 27-19 at halftime.

Grain Valley started the third with a 6-1 run fueled by four points from Keller, which narrowed the gap to 28-25. But Center pushed the lead back to 35-28 at quarter’s end.

The Yellowjackets then blew the game open in the fourth with a 8-0 run, with all their points scored in the paint. The run was capped by a steal and fast-break dunk for London Taylor to make it 43-28. Grain Valley got its only points of the period on a driving layup from Keller. It missed its other six shots.

Kortez Stevenson was the lone Center player in double figures with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Keyon Spillon added nine for the Yellowjackets. John Haywood scored eight points for Grain Valley.