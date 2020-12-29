Appelhans' shot in overtime sends Wildcats to Jewell finals

By Bill Althaus

Cold blooded

Cool, calm and collected.

That narrative would apply to Blue Springs High School boys basketball coach Adam Jones, guard Mike Harrison and forward Braden Appelhans as the Wildcats claimed a come-from-behind 62-59 overtime victory over Kearney in Tuesday's semifinals at the William Jewell Holiday Classic, thanks to Appelhans’ 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Wildcats will play Raytown at 9 p.m. Wednesday for the Patterson Division championship.

The 4-2 Wildcats, whose two lone setbacks have come in overtime, got the ball with the score tied at 59-all with 1:29 left in overtime, and Jones called timeout.

“We were going for the last shot,” said Jones, who did the same thing in regulation, only to see the final shot slip off the rim, sending the game into a four-minute extra period.

“We had confidence, a lot of confidence. Most of these guys were sophomores last year, and they learned how to handle a situation like this and they handled it well today.”

Harrison took the inbounds pass and dribbled at midcourt while his teammates and members of the Bulldogs stood near the free throw line, waiting for the Wildcats to go into motion.

Everyone in the gymnasium knew who the ball was going to, and that put a bit of extra pressure on Harrison.

“I was a little nervous, yeah,” Harrison said, “but I knew the guys had my back and Coach had the confidence in me to get me the ball. I just had to watch the clock and make sure Braden got the ball.”

Appelhans, who scored just two points in the first half, got the ball with seven seconds left. He let go with a 20-foot rainbow that hit nothing but the bottom of the net before the final buzzer sounded.

It marked the Wildcats’ only lead after halftime.

“I wanted the ball,” said Applehans, who led the Wildcats with 20 points. “I was confident I would hit the shot, but that is a really good Kearney team.

“I know No. 1 (guard Brennan Watkins, who led all scorers with 26 points) and know how much he wanted to beat us. And they nearly did. He played a great game, but we kept fighting back and fighting back and managed to tie it at the end and win it in overtime.”

When asked how he felt when the ball went through the net, Appelhans grinned and said, “It felt great. But not as great as making it to the championship game Wednesday.”

Appelhans scored the Wildcats’ six overtime points with two 3-pointers.

Blue Springs led 17-14 after one period, but the Bulldogs used an 18-11 second-half surge to take a 32-28 lead into the halftime locker room.

Blue Springs never led in the second half, but they tied the game at 56-all on an offensive board and layup by Ike Ezeogu, who finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

It was the big junior’s first game back since spending 14 days in COVID protocol.

“I never felt sick, I was actually guarding a Park Hill player who tested positive so I had to go into quarantine, and it feels great to be back,” Ezogu said. “It especially felt good after Braden hit that game-winning shot.

“We had to work hard for this win, and it’s good to finally win an overtime game!”