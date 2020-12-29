Broncos stumble in second half at Jewell

By Bill Althaus

For one half, the Lee’s Summit North boys basketball team looked like a seasoned squad that had enjoyed a summer of practices and camps and a full regular-season schedule.

Coach Mike Hilbert’s youthful squad led a rock-solid North Kansas City team 21-20 at the half, and senior forward Jeremy Moore lit up the William Jewell scoreboard with 14 points.

But the team that came out of the locker room failed to produce the same kind of electric offense and stingy defense as the Hornets rode a 14-3 streak to claim a 56-43 victory Monday night in the opening round of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.

“The first half we looked organized and solid,” Hilbert said, “and the second half we looked like a team that lacks experience and size. We really played well in the first half, but we’ve missed so much because of the pandemic – basically everything this summer – and we’ve been shut down ourselves because of COVID protocol.

“So we’re not near where I would like one of our teams to be in late December, but you know what? We’re playing, and right now, that’s all that matters. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Moore scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter, and the Broncos dominated on both ends of the court, limiting the high-flying Hornets to just six first-quarter points.

“We were really locked in and focused on defense,” Hilbert said, “because, as you saw in the second half, they are really an explosive team.”

It didn’t take long for Northtown to take control of the game in the third quarter, as they scored the first six points to take a 26-21 lead and never looked back.

“They outscored us 14-3, and that’s tough to come back from,” the Broncos’ longtime coach said. “Our guys never gave up, never quit working, but you could see how inexperienced we are in that second half. Nothing we tried seemed to work.”

Moore agreed with his coach.

“We looked so good the first half,” Moore said, “and we didn’t look very good the second half. We’re still working on things that we would have had ironed out and corrected in June or July if it had been a normal summer.

“But there hasn’t been anything normal about this year. But we’re playing, and even though we aren’t happy with the outcome tonight, we’re having fun. We play a game, so you should have fun when you get to play a game.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Northtown’s Malik Johnson led the Hornets with 15 points, and Karter Adams scored nine in the fourth quarter to finish with 11.