St. Michael cruises in LeBlond opener

By The Examiner staff

ST. JOSEPH – St. Michael the Archangel’s quest to repeat as the boys champions at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament got off on the right foot on Monday.

The Guardians blasted East Buchanan, 86-45, in a first-round game of the 73rd annual tournament.

Last year the Guardians scored 90 to East Buchanan in the tournament championship.

St. Michael (5-0) went up 25-15 in the first quarter behind 11 points from J.J. Adams, including a trio of 3-pointers. Lawrence Roccaro added nine points – and one 3-pointer – for the Guardians.

In the second quarter, St. Michael hit six 3-pointers – including two each by Adams and Jayden Renfrow – to build a 54-24 lead.

Adams had a game-high 22 points, one of four Guardians to score in double figures. Deuce Roberts scored 18, while Renfrow and Roccaro had 14 points each.

East Buchanan (3-3) and St. Michael — which is receiving votes in the Class 4 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll — will meet again Feb. 6 in a showcase tournament in St. Joseph.

St. Michael will play North Andrew (7-1) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, as forecasted inclement weather pushed the tournament schedule back a day.