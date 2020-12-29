Moore's long-range shooting helps Chrisman girls pull away from Lee's Summit

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Thrice as nice

PECULIAR — Giavanna Moore hit six 3-pointers, including one that sparked a game-changing rally to lift William Chrisman to a 57-39 win Monday over Lee’s Summit in the opening round of the Sonic Classic at Ray-Pec High School.

The win vaulted the Bears into Tuesday evening’s semifinals against the winner of Ray-Pec/St. Joseph Central.

The other semifinal game will pit Class 5 No. 4-ranked Blue Springs against the winner of St. Teresa’s Academy/Raytown. The Wildcats essentially received a bye into the semifinals when Ruskin had to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

To reach the semis, the Bears won their third game in a row but did so with a rally in the second half.

Chrisman (4-2) dominated the first quarter and raced out to a 17-8 lead thanks to back-to-back 3s from Moore to open the contest. A pair of 3s early in the from Tatum Bresette and Khalia Woods helped the Tigers (1-4) cut the deficit down to a possession only 50 seconds into the second quarter.

With 2:22 to play, Adrian Benassi scored a layup to tie the game at 22-22 – an 8-0 run for the Tigers – before a 3-pointer from 6-foot-0 post Morgan Wiseman gave Lee’s Summit the lead for the first time. The Tigers got a buzzer beater from Kiera Love to give them a 27-26 lead.

Lee’s Summit outscored Chrisman 13-4 over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half.

“I thought they played with a lot more spirit and enthusiasm than I did,” Chrisman coach Scott Schaefer said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t match that, but I thought our kids persevered and stuck with it … and gradually put it away.”

Schaefer’s halftime talk worked as the Bears scored first points of the half to take a 28-27 lead. The Tigers regained the lead with 5:12 left in the quarter on a basket by Woods, but Lee’s Summit made only three baskets the remainder of the game.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to give the Bears the lead back for the final time, starting an 11-0 run that ended with her jumper. She got a steal on the defensive end and was on a fast break when she pulled up near the free-throw line and swished in the shot.

The Tigers trimmed the lead to 41-36 on a 3-pointer from Benassi with 26 seconds left in the third. A free throw made by Mele Taula gave Chrisman a 42-36 lead going into the fourth.

Chrisman opened the fourth with a 12-0 run to build an 18-point lead. Moore’s fifth 3-pointer capped that run, and after a 3-pointer by Lee’s Summit’s Ashley Sanders ended the run, Moore hit another 3-pointer with 1:39 left.

Her sixth 3-pointer of the game accounted for the final score and gave her 26 points – one off her career-high she set last year against Oak Park.

Through the final 12-plus minutes of game play, Chrisman outscored the Tigers, 29-10.

“I don’t know what happened in the second quarter, we just let up a little bit,” Moore said. “And we shouldn’t have. We had a good talk in the locker room, and we came out and did better. We just wasn’t us in the second quarter. After we talked before we went out (for the third), we talked about how we needed to lock up and get back in it. That is what we did and it worked out in our favor.”

Moore was one of three in double figures scoring for the Bears. Jacqueline David had 12 points, while Taula had 10 points.

Bresette and Woods each had eight points to lead the Tigers, and 14 of those 16 came in the first half.

This game was a preview of sorts as the two will clash Jan. 25 in Independence. It was their first meeting since 2016, and the Bears have now won four in a row against the Tigers.