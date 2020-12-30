Monday guides Van Horn past Grain Valley for fifth

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Grain Valley High School boys basketball coach Andy Herbert and his Eagles felt the Monday doldrums, even though it was a bright, crisp Wednesday morning at the William Jewell Holiday Classic.

That’s because Van Horn sensation Jaden Monday dismantled the Eagles, scoring a game-high 29 points, to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds and six assists as the Falcons claimed fifth place in the Nelson Division with a 59-48 win.

“You could say we have the blahs,” Herbert said, managing a smile, “but it has nothing to do with playing at 9 a.m. Although, we looked like a team that wasn’t ready for an early-morning game.

“But Jaden had a lot to do with what. What a player! He’s special.”

Monday scored 11 of his 29 points in the first quarter as the Falcons ran off to an 18-9 lead and never looked back.

“Actually, I am a morning person,” Monday said after his dynamic performance. “I love to play basketball – morning, afternoon or night – and I want to perform well, but also get my teammates involved.”

Sean Mitchell, the Falcons’ star quarterback who enjoys his role-player position with coach Max Sollars’ basketball team, backed that statement.

“Jaden is the ultimate team player,” Mitchell said. “I like to support him and all the guys – I think it’s that quarterback nature in me. If we’re winning, I’m the happiest guy on the court. Jaden got everyone involved in the offense today, just like he has done all season.”

While Monday dominated for the Falcons, the Eagles’ Cole Keller got into early foul trouble and scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.

“We were not going to let Cole beat us today, that’s a fact,” Sollars said. “I was talking to the guys before the game and told them we have to keep the ball away from Cole, because when he gets it, he scores.

“So, we put two or three guys on him the entire game. You could see he was getting frustrated. And I know what that’s like when a team goes all out to stop your best player. Been there, had it happen to me. But today, our guys bought into playing tough defense, and Jaden and the rest of the guys took care of us offensively.”

Keller, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is the lone starter back from last year’s Grain Valley team, and Herbert said a loss like his team experienced will be used as a learning tool.

‘We have Cole and a bunch of young guys, many of whom are experiencing varsity basketball for the first time,” Herbert said. “Max does such a great job, and we could see right away what they were doing with Cole, and we (Cole) just didn’t get any help from the outside so they were able to gang up on him inside.”

The Eagles, who thrive on their outside game, were just 3 of 20 from 3-point range and just 21 of 66 from the floor overall.

Cy Brewer matched Keller’s 10 points for the Eagles. Keller also tied Alex Snyder with a team-high seven rebounds and added three blocks.

Monday was the lone Falcon in double figures, as Van Horn led 36-21 at the half and 49-32 after three quarters. Bryson Dean had eight points and Mitchell nine rebounds.