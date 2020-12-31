Blue Springs clamps down for Jewell title

By Bill Althaus

Braden Appelhans is the master of understatement.

He's also one of the premier basketball players in Eastern Jackson County, and he and his Blue Springs High School teammates overcame an 18-8 first-quarter deficit against Raytown to claim a 51-39 victory in Wednesday’s championship game of the Patterson Division in the 41st annual William Jewell Holiday Classic.

"Well, it wasn't the start we were hoping for," said Appelhans, who finished with 16 points and four blocked shots, "but we sure liked the way the game ended."

So did coach Adam Jones, who never allowed his team to push the panic button after that near-disastrous start.

"We didn't play our brand of basketball in the first quarter," said Jones, who won his second Jewell tournament championship, the first one in 2015. "We needed to push the ball, and play defense. And once we started doing that, we were all right.

"What'd they score, three points in the second quarter? You're going to win a lot of games when you play that type of defense."

While allowing just three points, the Wildcats scored 16 to take a 24-21 lead into the half.

Both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, setting up a nail-biting fourth quarter that saw the Wildcats claim a world of momentum with a brief defensive series in which they blocked four consecutive Blue Jay shots.

Appelhans had two blocks and Xavier Loyd and Ike Ezeogu one each, with Ezeogu's falling in the hands of Mike Harrison, who sprinted down court, hit a layup, was fouled and completed the three-point play to give the Wildcats a 42-36 lead at 4:21 of the final quarter.

"We kept coming back and coming back, but we never really got more than a two-possession lead until that series with the blocked shot," Jones said.

Ezeogu was quick to add, "That gave us so much momentum. When I tipped the ball to Mike and he got the and-one we all felt like we were going to win the game. Even though we had the bad first quarter, we always felt like we were going to win, and we did."

Harrison said he was inspired by the defense his teammates played all night.

"We had so many blocked shots (seven), and Ike had some big steals," Harrison said. "When I got the ball from Ike I knew I had to hit that layup. Then, when I was fouled I knew I had to hit the free throw."

An unsung hero for the Wildcats was center Eli Wingert, who grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points.

"We had to control the paint, and after the first quarter we were able to do that and it was a team effort,” Wingert said. “Everyone was working hard on boxing out and grabbing rebounds."

After the Blue Jays scored 18 points in the first quarter, they scored just 21 points the remainder of the game.

"The guys really responded after the first quarter," Jones said. "I'm so proud of this team. We're all on the same page and playing some good basketball right now."

Raytown's Aaron Franklin led all scorers with 19 points. He was a big reason the Blue Jays got off to a hot start as he scored nine points in the opening period.

Ezeogu finished with 14 points and Harrison added 12.