St. Michael boys roar into finals at LeBlond

By The Examiner staff

ST. JOSEPH – Trailing at halftime, the St. Michael the Archangel's boys basketball team rallied in third quarter and never looked back in a 73-50 victory Wednesday over North Andrew in a semifinal game at the 78th annual Bishop LeBlond Holiday Classic.

The Guardians ceded a late run in the second quarter on Wednesday and trailed 35-32 at the break at Grace Gymnasium.

In the third quarter, St. Michael (6-0) scored 21 points and held the Cardinals (7-2) to only nine points. J.J. Adams hit a pair of 3s and had eight points in the quarter, while Deuce Roberts added seven.

Roberts added six more of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter. Three other players scored in double figures for St. Michael. Michael Haggerty had 14, followed by 11 by Josh Oberkrom and 10 by Adams.

North Andrew, winners of seven in a row heading into Wednesday, was led in scoring by Tanner McDaniel’s 33 points.

The Guardians will defend their tournament title Thursday against Smithville, 54-44 winners over Bishop LeBlond in the other semifinal.

LEE’S SUMMIT 66, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 46: In the fifth-place game of the Holley Division at William Jewell Holiday Classic, the Tigers used a 21-4 scoring advantage in the first quarter to roll to a victory Wednesday over the Broncos.

The Broncos were only outscored by three points the rest of the way but never could overcome that early deficit. Lee's Summit led 38-17 at halftime.

Jeremy Moore hit 8 of 13 shots to finish with a game-high 19 points for North (0-4). Three players scored in double figures for Lee's Summit, led by Brycen LaRue's 15 points.

This was the fifth meeting between the two schools in a regular season tournament dating back to 2008, but the first outside of the Lee's Summit Culver Classic. The Tigers (6-2) will host the Broncos next Wednesday in a rematch of this contest.