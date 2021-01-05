Prep basketball roundup: Guardians rout Odessa to stay unbeaten

By The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys basketball team had little trouble remaining undefeated Monday.

The Guardians sank 15 3-pointers and had five scorers in double figures on the way to an 85-49 rout of host Odessa.

Lawrence Rocarro led the balanced attack with 16 points. Jayden Renfrow and Michael Haggerty each added 14 points and Deuce Roberts and JJ Adams each contributed 13 as St. Michael improved to 8-0.

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS 50, PARK HILL 46: All-state sophomore guard Jada Williams had another huge outing to help Blue Springs to a Suburban Big Eight road victory Monday.

Williams poured in 32 of the team’s 50 points as the Wildcats held off the Trojans to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

LIBERTY 45, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 44: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t withstand a late Liberty rally in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Monday.

The Broncos outscored the Blue Jays 14-10 in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead entering the final period.

Liberty outscored North 12-4 in the fourth to claim the win and drop the Broncos to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Emani Bennett scored 13 points, Elauni Bennett added nine, Halle Fee had eight and Lauren Draney chipped in seven to lead the Broncos, who led 26-23 at halftime.