Teams: Blue Springs vs. Park Hill South

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs (5-2 entering Tuesday’s game against Raymore-Peculiar) are coming off a division title in the William Jewell Holiday Classic going into Wednesday’s non-conference battle with the Park Hill South Panthers (4-2). The Panthers have won three straight.