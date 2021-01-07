Broncos' fourth-quarter rally falls just short

By The Examiner staff

A furious comeback by the Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team fell just short Wednesday.

Trailing 43-34 after three quarters, the Broncos outscored visiting Park Hill 20-13 in the final period but suffered a 56-54 Suburban Big Eight loss.

Park Hill took command with a 21-7 run in the second quarter for a 30-20 halftime lead.

Emani Bennett fired in 20 points, Elauni Bennett tallied 19 and Halle Fee added eight to lead the Broncos, who dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Eight.

Boys

LEE’S SUMMIT 67, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 33: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t overcome going scoreless for the first nine minutes of the game in a non-conference loss to crosstown rival Lee’s Summit Wednesday.

Lee’s Summit (8-2) led 10-0 after the first quarter and 27-10 at halftime. It was North’s second loss to the Tigers in its last three games.

Jeremy Moore led the Broncos (0-6) with 14 points and Jaden McGhee chipped in eight.