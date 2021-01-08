Prep basketball roundup: Slow start dooms Bears in Kaminsky Classic opener

By The Examiner staff

A strong fourth quarter wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start for the William Chrisman boys basketball team.

Host Joplin jumped to a 28-13 lead after the first quarter and held off the Bears for a 78-65 win in the Kaminsky Classic Thursday at Joplin High School.

Chrisman outscored the Eagles 27-23 in the final quarter but it was already out of reach.

Dayne Herl tallied 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bears (3-6), who played Carl Junction in their final pool play game Friday night. Senior guard Anthony Watkins added 14 points and sophomore guard Sir’Rahn Felix had 10.

Girls

LIBERTY 46, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 42: Blue Springs South struggled to score in the second half as host Liberty rallied for a Suburban Big Eight win Thursday.

The Jaguars jumped to an 18-13 advantage after the first quarter and led 30-26 at halftime but managed just 12 points combined in the second half.

“Struggled to do much of anything on offense tonight. We failed to make adjustments and continued settling for contested shots instead of working to get a great shot,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “Liberty was more prepared, better coached and outplayed us all game.”

Saneea Bevley scored 12 points and Kylie Begulia and Jaidynn Mason each added eight to lead the Jaguars (6-5, 0-3 Big Eight).

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 74, FORT OSAGE 30: Fort Osage couldn’t recover from a big first-half deficit in a non-conference loss to host St. Joseph Central Thursday.

Central led 19-10 after the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter for a 42-18 halftime advantage.

“We got off to a rocky start and struggled rebounding throughout the game. We will bounce back,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “Seniors Katelyn Ward and Brooklynn Gilpin played well and showed great leadership.”

Ward finished with 17 points and Gilpin had eight to lead the Indians (2-2).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 65, NOTRE DAME DE SION 40: Another big game from Emani Bennett and a big second half lifted Lee’s Summit North to a non-conference road win Thursday.

The Broncos tallied 42 points in the second half to pull away.

Emani Bennett poured in 27 points, sister Elauni Bennett added 17 and Lauren Draney had 11 as the Broncos improved to 3-4.

OAK GROVE 50, CENTER 20: Oak Grove pulled away in the second half for an MRVC West road win over Center Thursday.

Leading 21-12 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the Yellowjackets 15-6 in the third quarter and made it a rout with a 14-2 advantage in the fourth.

Mackenzie Mann posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (7-4). Destiny Valentine also scored 13 points, Kealyn Wilkinson added nine and Makenna Gray had seven points and nine rebounds.