Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman staves off Carl Junction for tourney win

By The Examiner staff

No double-digit was safe Friday night for William Chrisman.

The Bears, thanks to four players in double-figures, found a way late to dispatch Carl Junction to earn a 73-64 victory over the Bulldogs in the Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.

Trailing 34-23 at halftime, Carl Junction nailed three straight 3-pointers – from Sincere Williams, Alex Baker and Mylas Derfelt – to start the third quarter to make 34-32 with 6:18 left.

Chrisman promptly answered by scoring the next 14 points to push its lead back to 48-32 with 3:12 left in the period.

Six times in the fourth quarter the Bears pushed their lead to 10 or more and each time the Bulldogs fought back but drew no closer than five with 5:03 left in the game.

Senior guard Anthony Watkins tallied 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Chrisman (4-6). Dayne Herl, a junior forward, added 17 points and seven rebounds, sophomore guard Sir’Rahn Felix had 13 points and senior center Alex Atagi finished with 10 points.

Chrisman will face Nevada at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

LIBERTY 65, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 51: Blue Springs South couldn’t overcome a sluggish second quarter in a Suburban Big Eight road loss to Liberty Friday.

Trailing 17-16 after the first quarter, the Jaguars were outscored 17-6 in the second to fall behind 34-22 at halftime.

“We got outplayed tonight – credit goes to Coach (Roger) Stirtz and his team for executing and playing at a high level,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We simply did not play well enough at either end of the floor to give ourselves a real opportunity to defeat a team of that caliber.”

Quinton Robertson and Devin Tomlinson each totaled 11 points and Ty Mauck and Sonny McCreary both had nine to pace the Jaguars (5-6, 2-1 Big Eight), who have lost three of their last four.

Bennett Stirtz fired in 21 points to lead the Blue Jays (9-1, 3-0).

PARK HILL 64, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 55: Lee’s Summit North whittled a double-digit deficit down to six points with just more than two minutes left but couldn’t get past Suburban Big Eight leader Park Hill Friday.

The Broncos (0-7, 0-4 Big Eight) trailed 53-36 after three quarters but made it close with a 19-11 advantage in the final period.

Tre Baker led North’s balanced attack with 13 points. Jeremy Moore added 10, Jaden McGhee had nine points and Michael Livingston chippe in eight.

Girls

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 62, KC CENTRAL 22: St. Michael cruised to its second straight win with a rout of Central Friday at home.

The Guardians (4-4) have outscored their last two opponents by a combined 70 points.

Audrey Maglich scored 16 points and Victoria Swingle added 11 to pace St. Michael.