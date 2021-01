The Examiner

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears (4-7) are coming off a fourth-place showing in Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic as they play host to the Rockhurst Hawklets (3-8) in a non-conference battle.