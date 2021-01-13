Prep basketball roundup: Jaguars rout Ray-Pec with 'complete game'

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys basketball team impressed its coach from the beginning Tuesday night.

The Jaguars raced to a big first-half lead and drained 10 3-pointers on the way to a 71-41 rout of host Raymore-Peculiar.

“We played our most complete game of the season – executing our keys at a pretty high level for much of the night – and shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said after his team evened its overall record at 6-6 while improving to 3-1 in the Suburban Big Eight. “Our defense set the tone in the first half and our seniors – (Devin) Tomlinson, (Ty) Mauck, and (Quinton) Robertson in particular – really stepped up and performed as leaders tonight.”

The Jaguars jumped to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and then quickly turned it into a blowout with a 25-7 run in the second quarter for a 43-14 halftime lead.

Tomlinson scored 17 points, Dallas Whitney added 16 – and “played an outstanding game defensively,” Smith said – and Mauck contributed 11.

Myles Sutton scored 10 points to lead Ray-Pec, which entered 9-2 and 2-1 and had won six of its last seven.

TRUMAN 49, PARK HILL SOUTH 43: Truman overcame a sluggish first half and rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to capture a non-conference road victory Tuesday.

Najee Williams poured in 26 points – 16 in the second half – to lead the Patriots (9-2) to their fourth straight win.

The Patriots fell behind 13-7 after one quarter and the host Panthers extended their lead to 26-15 by the break. Truman took control with a 17-5 advantage in the third quarter and held on for the win.

“We played poorly the first half – struggled with turnovers and missed shots at the rim,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “Second half we played harder and with more purpose. Good third quarter. Najee had a good second half. Max Black hit timely 3s. Runey (Hernandez) rebounded the ball at a high level and Quincy Scott had a stellar defensive game.”

Black finished with 11 points and Hernandez chipped in six.

RAYTOWN 72, FORT OSAGE 35: Fort Osage couldn’t shake the rust of a 21-day layoff in its Suburban Middle Six opener Tuesday.

The host Indians (2-4) fell behind 20-4 after the first quarter and weren’t able to recover in their first game since a 60-54 win over Raytown South on Dec. 21.

“We were very rusty coming out at the beginning after not playing the last 21 days,” Josh Wilson said. “Saw some good things at times, but needed

to put better stretches of basketball together. Have to get back to

work tomorrow and prepare for Chrisman on Friday.”

Zekiah Tucker scored 14 points, Arthur Wyatt added nine and Branden Pottberg had eight to pace Fort Osage.

Aaron Franklin fired in 24 points and Terrance Jones tallied 20 to help Raytown (10-3) to its third straight win.

Girls

ST. MICHAEL 60, UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 29: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic rolled to a pool play victory in Lathrop’s Bill Burns Classic Tuesday.

Victoria Swingle scored 12 points and Audrey Maglich added 10 as the Guardians (6-4) won their third straight.

St. Michael faces Savannah at 6 p.m. Wednesday in its next game in the tournament.