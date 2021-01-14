Fort Osage falls to Tigers on senior night

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team honored its four seniors Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Indians, a victory did not follow.

Adrianna Benassi scored 17 points to lead Lee’s Summit to a 51-25 victory over the host Indians.

Fort Osage trailed just 17-16 after outscoring the Tigers 14-9 in the second quarter.

Lee’s Summit, though, took command with a 20-4 third-quarter run, led by Benassi’s 11 points.

“We struggled to find our rhythm tonight while battling injuries, but we played hard the entire game,” Indians coach Lindsay Thompson said after her team fell to 2-4 with its fourth straight loss. “Incredible opportunity to celebrate our four seniors: Katelyn Ward, Brooklynn Gilpin, Kyra McIntosh and Kenadi Thomas. Extremely proud of the effort and energy these women have given to this program.”

Ward finished with 11 points and Gilpin added seven to lead Fort Osage.