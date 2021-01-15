Chrisman uses defense to claim third place in tourney

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to capture third place in the Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational.

The Bears grabbed an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and hung on to top Liberty North 39-28 in the third-place game Thursday at Oak Park High School.

Liberty North were within 27-22 after the third quarter, but the Bears (8-5) pulled away with a 12-6 advantage in the final period.

Gia Moore sank two of her three 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to a team-high 10 points for the Bears. Jacque David added eight points and Mele Taula and Krista McAllister each contributed six.

LATHROP 62, VAN HORN 36: Despite a big game from Lexi Robinson, Van Horn couldn’t get past host Lathrop in the Bill Burns Classic tournament Thursday.

Robinson amassed 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Falcons (0-7). Emari Smith added six points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks and Erika Parrish pulled down 11 boards.

HARRISONVILLE 57, OAK GROVE 48: Oak Grove couldn’t overcome a first quarter deficit in an MRVC West home loss Thursday.

Harrisonville grabbed a 16-8 lead after one quarter, but the teams played evenly the rest of the way.

Destiny Valentine scored 18 points and Makenna Gray added 12 to lead the Panthers (7-6, 1-1 MRVC West).

Katelyn Vandendaele poured in 24 points to power Harrisonville (4-4, 1-0).