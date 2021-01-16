Check This Out for Jan. 16

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Kearney

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kearney High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (8-2) take a seven-game win streak into the championship of the Kearney Bulldog Classic against the host Bulldogs (7-3). Kearney is ranked No. 8 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll while the Wildcats are unranked in Class 6. Blue Springs topped Kearney 62-59 in overtime in a William Jewell Holiday Classic semifinal on Dec. 29 on the way to the division title. The game was postponed from Friday because of wintry weather.