Jaguars use fast start to stave off Broncos

By The Examiner staff

It wasn’t exactly what Blue Springs South boys basketball coach Josh Smith had in mind, but he won’t ever refuse a Suburban Big Eight win.

A strong start allowed the Jaguars to hold off a challenge by Lee’s Summit North for a 59-48 conference win Friday.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” Smith said after his team improved to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference. “We played well offensively early and had a solid performance defensively in the third quarter, but we were pretty inconsistent for much of the night. Winning games in this conference is always tough – and that was certainly true tonight.”

Blue Springs South jumped to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 36-25 at halftime.

The Broncos (0-8, 0-5) made it interesting with an 18-13 advantage in the final quarter.

Devin Tomlinson scored 18 points to lead a balanced attack for the Jaguars. Ty Mauck added 17, Dallas Whitney had 10 and Sonny McCreary chipped in eight.

Tre Baker, Jeremy Moore and Mac Armstrong each scored 11 points and Simon Murray had 10 in his return to lead North.