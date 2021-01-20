Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage rallies to top Odessa

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys basketball team got Tuesday’s game off to a good start.

But the Indians had to get a big third quarter to rally for a 70-58 non-conference win over visiting Odessa.

“It was a good game tonight for us. We were up 10 early and Odessa was able to knock down some shots in the second quarter and actually took the lead going into halftime,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “Hit some big shots in the third quarter by Trent Hogland, Zekiah Tucker, and Danny McArthur. We were able to get some turnovers in our press and convert them to buckets.”

Despite the early 10-point lead, Odessa bounced back for a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and maintained a two-point lead at halftime (32-30).

Fort Osage (3-5) took command behind those big shots in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 24-9 to grab a 54-41 lead.

Hogland finished with 22 points to lead the Indians’ balanced attack. Braden Pottberg added 14, Arthur Wyatt had 12 and Zekiah Tucker contributed eight.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 74, COLUMBIA HICKMAN 64: William Chrisman rallied from a halftime deficit to claim a win over the Hickman Kewpies in the first round of the C.W. Stessman Invitational Tuesday at Liberty High School.

The Bears (6-8) led 17-6 after a strong first quarter, but the Kewpies grabbed a 29-27 halftime lead with a big second period. Chrisman raced back into a 48-42 lead with a 21-13 advantage in the third.

Dayne Herl led a balanced attack with 23 points. Antonio Rodriguez and Sir’Rahn Felix each added 12 points, Anthony Watkins had nine and Say’V’on Lankford chipped in eight.

“Good win for us,” said Bears coach Jake Kates, whose team meets host Liberty in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 64, OAK GROVE 47: Oak Grove couldn’t hold on to a first-quarter lead for its first win of the season in a non-conference home loss to Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday.

The Panthers (0-9) led 12-8 after the opening period but the Tigers took a 24-20 advantage into halftime and built it from there.

"Tonight was a tale of two halves of basketball,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “I thought we did a good job defensively limiting (Brady) Hughes, their best player, in the first half but struggled to adjust to their different defensive looks. In the second half we did a much better job offensively, but struggled to stay and front with our primary rotations, which allowed them to gain separation against us."

Hunter Jones tallied 16 points and six rebounds and Silas Hicks added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace the Panthers.