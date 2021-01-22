Prep basketball roundup: Ailing Fort Osage drops sixth straight

By The Examiner staff

Injuries continue to take a toll on a young Fort Osage girls basketball team.

The Indians fell behind 20-5 after one quarter Thursday and couldn’t make up the difference in a 53-21 loss to visiting Savannah.

“Tonight we really struggled to find rhythm,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “We are still battling a ton of injuries and we seemed out of sync. Regardless, we will continue moving forward.

“JV won a great game over Savannah. Junior Katelyn Smith showed great leadership and Shelby Whitman shot the ball well.”

Trailing 31-14 at halftime, the Indians were outscored 14-1 in the third quarter as Savannah sealed the win.

Brooklyn Gilpin scored seven points and Emmah Crowe chipped in five to lead Fort Osage, which dropped to 2-6 with its sixth straight loss.

Rylee Benight led Savannah with 14 points.

NOTRE DAME DE SION 36, ST. MICHAEL 33: The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic girls basketball team’s six-game winning streak came to a halt Thursday with a loss to host Notre Dame de Sion.

The Guardians dropped to 9-5 overall while the Storm improved to 8-4.