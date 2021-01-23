Prep basketball roundup: Trio provides spark for Wildcats' 8th straight win

By The Examiner staff

Dalesean Staley, Josh Allen and Kyle Bruce provided a boost when the Blue Springs boys basketball team needed it Friday.

The duo sparked a big third quarter as the Wildcats outscored the visiting Liberty North Eagles 24-15 on the way to a 68-54 Suburban Big Eight victory.

Blue Springs claimed a 14-5 lead after one quarter but the Eagles rallied to pull within 24-22 at halftime.

“After a sluggish first half, we decided to play with more energy midway through the third quarter,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said after his team won its eighth straight to improve to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. “We received huge bench play tonight from Dalesean Staley and Josh Allen. We had some key guys out tonight and these two in particular picked us up and did some great things for our team.”

Ike Ezeogu scored 17 points and Kyle Bruce had 15 to help Blue Springs offset Davis Rockers’ 30-point night for Liberty North.

“Kyle Bruce not only shot it well from the perimeter, but did a great job in the second half rallying our team and getting us in a flow,” Jones said. “His second-half effort is exactly what we’re looking for from the point guard.”

Eli Wingert added 12, Staley finished with 10 and John Ammons chipped in with eight for the Wildcats, who sank nine 3-pointers.

VAN HORN 72, BARSTOW 61: Van Horn built a big first-half lead and held off a Barstow second-half rally for a win in its Crossroads Conference opener Friday.

Jaden Monday had seven of his eight assists in the first half as the Falcons built a 44-23 lead. He also tallied 18 points and nine rebounds.

Jeremy Paige had a game-high 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists, Sean Mitchell totaled 13 points and nine rebounds and Darius Ross had a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards as the Falcons improved to 10-4 overall.