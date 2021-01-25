David, Bears dominate second half, rout Tigers

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

For much of Monday night’s game, the host William Chrisman girls basketball team had its way with the visitors from Lee’s Summit.

But the Tigers used a 6-2 start in the third quarter to cut the Bears’ lead to 27-22 at the 4:16 mark.

That’s when Jacque David rolled up her sleeves, deposited her lunch pail under her seat on the Bears bench and went to work.

The 5-foot-10 senior forward, who is now 100 percent following an ACL tear last season, took pass after pass after pinpoint pass and hit three consecutive layups. Sophomore Lillian McGhee followed with a long-range 3-point basket and the Bears had a 36-22 lead and complete control on the way to a 50-28 win.

“Jacque works so hard to get open,” senior guard Amanda Szopinski said, “that we’re going to do anything we can to get her ball.”

She grinned, and added, “And whenever she gets it, she scores, so that’s a good thing.”

That’s a very good thing – just ask Bears coach Scott Schaefer.

“While Jacque had a big night inside, our team played a complete game because we did a good job passing and rebounding the ball,” Schaefer said after his team improved to 11-5 with its fourth straight win. “Jacque had two or three players hanging on her back all night, and she just goes out and plays hard and hits baskets.

“And Amanda – who is a complete player and an outstanding passer – always got Jacque the ball inside. Lee’s Summit made that run in the third period and we had an answer for it. And our defense was outstanding in the fourth quarter.”

The Tigers managed just two points in the fourth quarter. They came on an Elle Seck jumpshot at 3:32.

“This was a complete team win,” said David, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “We had a big lead, and all of a sudden it was just five points (27-22) in the third quarter. We knew we had to get to work and we did. I can’t thank the guards on our team enough for always finding me when I get open.”

Gia Moore, who finished with nine points, scored six in the first period to help the Bears take an early 11-5 lead.

David, who scored just one basket in the first quarter, added four points in the second and then scored 16 in the second half.

“They didn’t really have anyone one player who could guard Jacque,” Szopinski said, “so they used two or three players to defend against her getting the ball. So we had to be careful when we passed it. And when she got it, she scored.”

Freshman Keira Love, who is 5-foot, was fearless in the paint, and led the Tigers with seven points.

Chrisman’s sixth win in its last seven games sets the stage for Thursday’s big Suburban Middle Six matchup against Noland Road rival Truman, 7 p.m. at Chrisman. Truman (6-4) has also won four straight.

“That’s going to be a big game,” David said. “It’s great to play like we did tonight going into that game against Truman.”