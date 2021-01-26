Prep basketball roundup: Truman honors seniors with rout of Belton

By The Examiner staff

The Truman girls basketball team had little trouble honoring its three seniors with a win Monday.

The Patriots raced to a 22-11 first half lead and buried Belton in the second half for a 50-17 Suburban Middle Six rout at Truman High School.

“It was senior night and we were able to give our three seniors a great sendoff,” Truman coach Jimmy Page said after honoring seniors La’Mourieaa Shaw, Kennedy Rucker and Felecia Moore. “We played a great third quarter. Urya’ Williams played a great game rebounding and dishing out assists.”

Truman put it out of reach in the third period with a 22-3 quarter-long run for a 44-14 advantage.

Freshman Layla Scott led the way in the third with 11 of her game-high 18 points on three 3-pointers. Sister Taliyah Scott added 14 points, Williams finished with 12 points and Shaw dominated the boards with 14 rebounds for the Patriots (6-4, 1-1 Middle Six), who had not played since Dec. 30..

BLUE SPRINGS 46, LIBERTY 38: Blue Springs never let go after taking a first-quarter lead to post a Suburban Big Eight road victory Monday.

The Wildcats grabbed a 15-8 lead after the opening period and extended it to 23-14 at halftime.

Jada Williams tallied 15 points to lead Blue Springs’ balanced attack. Taitlyn Afualo added 11 points, Ja’Cole Johnson had eight and Nikole Schnell chipped in seven for the Wildcats (8-4), who remained unbeaten in the conference at 5-0.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 63, PARK HILL 54: Blue Springs South rallied from a 18-11 first-quarter deficit to claim a Suburban Big Eight Conference road victory over Park Hill Monday

The Jaguars outscored the Trojans 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 34-25 lead at halftime.

Blue Springs South improved to 8-5 overall and 2-3 in the Suburban Big Eight.

GRAIN VALLEY 63, OAK PARK 33: Grain Valley never looked back after blitzing Oak Park 19-0 in the first quarter in a first-round game in the Sonic Showdown tournament Monday.

Grace Slaughter (13) and Ella Clyman (6) combined for all 19 first-quarter points as the Eagles (9-3) advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar.

Slaughter finished with 34 points before sitting much of the fourth quarter. Clyman finished with six, and Finley LaForge, Gabbi Keims and Jordyn Weems each contributed five.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 63, FORT OSAGE 41: Fort Osage kept it close after one quarter but Ray-Pec pulled away in the second and third periods for a first-round win in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown Monday.

The Indians trailed just 13-11 after the opening quarter but Ray-Pec used a 19-7 advantage in the second to extend its lead to 32-18 by halftime.

“Although we are bummed about the outcome, there were some real positives,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “Ashlyn Buntin came off the bench and played great defense. Jordyn Dalton really rebounded well.”

Katelyn Ward scored 13 points and Tayler Hines added 10 to lead the Indians (2-8), who meet Oak Park in a consolation semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Grain Valley South Middle School.

ST. MICHAEL 59, WINNETONKA 34: Clare Scheier scored 17 points as St. Michael the Archangel Catholic advanced to the semifinals of the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown with a win over Winnetonka Monday.

The Guardians (10-5) will meet top-seeded Barstow (8-3), winner of eight straight, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Zoe O’Connor added a career-best 11 points, Audrey Maglich had 10 and Victoria Swingle chipped in eight for St. Michael.