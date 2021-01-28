Jaidynn vs. Jada: Jaguars get best of star showdown

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

The Jaidynn vs. Jada Show went in favor of Blue Springs South.

Blue Springs South junior Jaidynn Mason tallied 26 points, including two key 3-pointers in the third quarter, to help the Jaguars beat Blue Springs 66-60 Thursday.

Mason and Saneea Bevley combined for 47 points to help Blue Springs South withstand a 24-point night from Blue Springs sophomore Jada Williams.

“I thought tonight the best players made big plays, on both sides,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said. “Jada made some shots and I’m like, ‘How do you guard that?’ I thought collectively, as a group, we made some plays. Jaidynn hit some outside shots and Saneea stepped up when we needed her.”

The turning point in the showdown was a 15-4 run late in the third quarter that helped South (9-5, 3-3 Suburban Big Eight) break a tie game and then fend off a late charge from Blue Springs (8-5, 5-1).

The Jaguars held a 40-33 lead over the Wildcats after a basket by Mason with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Blue Springs rallied behind a layup and 3-pointer from Williams and basket from freshman Jayla Cornelius on an assist from Williams.

South went 3:23 without a basket during the Wildcats’ 7-0 run that tied it.

The Wildcats had the ball with a chance to go ahead for the first time since the first quarter but missed three straight shots, the last rebounded by Blue Springs South freshman post Kendall Puryear.

On the other end, Puryear scored on a pass from Mason to break the tie and the Jaguars never trailed again. Bevley rebounded a Blue Springs miss and went down the court before dishing off on the wing in front of the South bench to Mason, who drained a 3-pointer. Mason hit her third and final 3-pointer to make it 48-40.

“It was big to redeem ourselves after those two losses last year and I was trying to redeem myself from the last game when I had no points,” Mason said of the rivalry with Blue Springs, which had won six of the past seven meetings. “I had to come out and show out tonight.”

Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli called a timeout with 2:03 left and after the respite, Nikole Schnell drew a foul and hit two free throws, part of her 14 points.

Puryear, who finished with 11 points, scored with 50 seconds left in the quarter and senior Kylie Begulia hit a trey from the corner on a dish from Bevley, making it 55-44 going into the fourth.

Williams’ final points were a pair of 3s, the last cut the deficit down to 62-58. Cornelius scored to make it 62-60 with 1:40 left, but the Wildcats didn’t score again.

Lower called a timeout with 1:19 left and a set play led to a dish to Puryear inside the post for a score. Bevley and Mason each made a free throw in the final 45 seconds to account for the final score.

This was only the second Missouri team that beat Blue Springs – the other was Columbia Rock Bridge in the season opener. The loss cut the Wildcats’ conference lead from two games to one, going into Friday’s game at Lee’s Summit West.

“We didn’t contain their guard, they drove to the paint at will,” Spigarelli said. “Their guards got the better of our guards

“That is what is so frustrating. We talked about three things we had to do to win the game. Play good D (defense), but we give up 66 points, so that is 0-for-1,” Spigarelli said. “The other thing was rebound, and we got killed on the boards. That is 0-for-2. The third was to take good shots. We took bad shots. That is 0-for-3 in the game plan. When you do that, you don’t deserve to win. The better team won today.”

Blue Springs South was supposed to play at Liberty North Tuesday but the Eagles are in quarantine and that game was scratched. The Jaguars will be off a week until playing at Lee’s Summit West on Feb. 4.