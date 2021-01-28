Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage falls to Oak Park in OT

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team has had two games against Oak Park this season. And both have needed extra periods to decide them.

This time, though, the Indians lost 47-40 to the Oakies in overtime. Fort Osage had opened its season against the Oakies with a 41-40 win in double overtime.

Oak Park outscored the Indians 10-3 in overtime for the win Wednesday in the consolation semifinal of the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

“Our girls overcame many obstacles today. We had five girls play more varsity minutes than they are accustomed to playing,” said assistant coach Jordan Lewis, who filled in for head coach Lindsay Thompson. “We got down early but battled the entire game and had a shot to win it at the end of regulation. Katelyn Ward ran the play to perfection but we just didn’t get the shot to fall and ended up losing in overtime.”

The Indians trailed 28-26 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Oakies 11-9 to tie it at 37 at the end of regulation.

Brooklyn Gilpin fired in three 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 from the free throw line to lead the Indians (2-9).

“It was so good to see Brooklynn Gilpin shoot the ball well tonight and regain some of her confidence,” Lewis said. “But overall it was just a great team performance.”

Katelyn Ward added 10 points on three 3-pointers and Ashlyn Buntin chipped in six.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 56, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 54: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead as crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West rallied for a Suburban Big Eight win Wednesday.

The Broncos (3-6) grabbed a 29-17 halftime lead with a 15-9 advantage in the second quarter. But the visiting Titans (6-3), who have won six of their last seven, pulled within 42-41 by the end of the third quarter and claimed the win with a 15-9 advantage in the final period.

Halle Fee fired in a career-high 18 points to lead the Broncos. Sisters Emani and Elauni Bennett each added 13.