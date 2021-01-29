Prep basketball roundup: Guardians shoot past Eagles into Sonic Showdown finals

By The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys basketball team used a 3-point barrage to secure a spot in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown championship game.

Deuce Roberts poured in 28 points and the Guardians shot 17 of 35 from 3-point range to rally from a 36-34 halftime deficit for a 79-74 win over the host Grain Valley Eagles in the tournament semifinals Thursday.

St. Michael grabbed a 56-54 lead entering the final period and held off the Eagles to improve to 12-2.

J.J. Adams sank 5 of 9 shot from 3-point range and added 17 points for the Guardians, who face top-seeded Platte County in Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game at Grain Valley High School. Michael Haggerty shot 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts for all 12 of his points, and Lawrence Roccaro added nine points.

Jayden Yung led a balanced attack for Grain Valley (4-10) with 19 points. Cole Keller added 18 points and six rebounds, Owen Herbert tallied 15 points and Keeton Maxon had 10 for the Eagles, who face Fort Osage at 2 p.m. Saturday for third place.

PLATTE COUNTY 81, FORT OSAGE 50: Platte County erased a second-quarter lead for Fort Osage with an 18-1 run to end the half and pulled away in a Grain Valley Sonic Showdown semifinal Thursday.

Fort Osage led 24-20 with about five minutes left in the second quarter before the Pirates went on the spree to grab a 38-25 halftime advantage.

“Had it going for the first 10 minutes,” Indians coach Josh Wilson said. “The kids never stopped fighting, but we just had a bad stretch against a good team and it cost us.”

Fort Osage (4-7) outscored the Pirates 23-22 in the third quarter but Platte County (13-3) put it away with a 21-7 run.

Trent Hogland tallied 12 points, Zekiah Tucker and Arthur Wyatt added nine each and Greg Menne pitched in with seven to lead the Indians.

Jarrett Mueller fired in 24 points to lead the Pirates.

Fort Osage meets Grain Valley for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Platte County faces St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at 4 p.m. for the title.

BARSTOW 70, OAK GROVE 31: Oak Grove couldn’t overcome Barstow’s pressure and a first-quarter hole in a loss Thursday in a consolation bracket game in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

Barstow raced to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter.

“We knew Barstow was going to do a great job of pressuring the ball and forcing us to play physical tonight, and we didn't adjust to the game well enough for most of the night,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said.

The Panthers (1-11) cut into Barstow’s lead with a 12-9 advantage in the second quarter, but the Knights sealed it with a 36-6 advantage in the third.

Silas Hicks scored eight points and Jamison Kirk added seven to lead Oak Grove.

Barstow (4-8), which snapped a four-game losing streak, meets Pleasant Hill for fifth place at noon Saturday.