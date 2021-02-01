Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage girls claim fifth in tournament

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team used a strong start to claim fifth place in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

The Indians jumped to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter on the way to a 42-33 win over Winnetonka Friday.

“Our girls played a true team game tonight,” said Fort Osage assistant coach Jordan Lewis, who was filling in for head coach Lindsay Thompson. “We had six girls score out of the nine that saw the floor. We were willing to give the ball up to get it back. Our senior leaders played an important part, especially hitting some big 3s to get us started. We had four freshmen play big minutes as well, and we know they’re going to be a big part of our future successes as the season continues.”

Katelyn Ward scored 11 points, Destiny McDonald added 10, Ashlyn Buntin had seven and Brooklyn Gilpin chipped in six. Gilpin was named to the all-tournament team.

Boys

WARRENSBURG 74, VAN HORN 58: Van Horn closed within four points at halftime but host Warrensburg pulled away in the second half for a non-conference win Friday.

Jaden Monday’s running half-court shot pulled the Falcons (10-6) with 36-32 at halftime. The Tigers, though, outscored them 38-26 in the second half.