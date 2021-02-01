Prep basketball roundup: Patriots halt Raytown's 7-game win streak

By The Examiner staff

A strong defensive effort helped the Truman girls basketball team snap Raytown’s seven-game winning streak.

Urya’ Williams fired in 17 points and dominated on the boards to lead the Patriots to a 47-36 win over the Blue Jays in a Suburban Middle Six matchup Monday night.

Leading 13-12 after one quarter, Truman used a 12-8 advantage in the second to grab a 25-20 halftime lead. The Blue Jays pulled within 29-26 after three but the Patriots pulled away late to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

“Our girls did a great job of following the game plan and scouting report – switching defenses and playing around some early foul trouble,” Truman coach Jimmy Page said. “Urya’ Williams was huge for us tonight – 17 points and double digit rebounds. We did a great job of limiting their second chance opportunities. So proud of them.”

Layla Scott added 14 points and Taliyah Scott had eight for the Patriots.

Stevi Yancy and Kaylani Hoskin each scored eight points to pace Raytown (13-4, 3-1), which entered the game in first place in the conference.

Boys

FORT OSAGE 52, WINNETONKA 47: After grabbing an early lead, Fort Osage had to rally from behind in the fourth quarter to claim a non-conference win over host Winnetonka Monday.

The Indians raced to a 16-7 lead after the opening quarter. Winnetonka outscored Fort Osage 16-9 in the third to pull within 38-37 entering the fourth.

“We were able to get an early lead from our defense, and ’Tonka came fighting back in the second half and took the lead multiple times in the fourth quarter,” Indians coach Josh Wilson said. “Each time we were able to come back and get a basket ourselves. Two big late buckets by Braden Pottberg and Trent Hogland we’re absolutely huge. And each of those kids also hit two free throws to seal it.”

Hogland finished with 17 points, including eight of the 14 in the final quarter. Arthur Wyatt helped the Indians (5-8) get off to the fast start with seven of his 16 points in the first, and Pottberg finished with eight.