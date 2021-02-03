Prep basketball roundup: Wildcats falter late against Park Hill again

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys basketball team has four losses this season. Two have come against Park Hill.

The first was an 82-79 loss in overtime on Dec. 15. On Tuesday, the Wildcats were unable to hang on to a third-quarter lead in a 69-68 Suburban Big Eight loss to the Trojans.

Park Hill outscored Blue Springs 20-15 in the final quarter to erase the Wildcats’ 53-49 lead after the third period.

“We gave up the lead late after some poor decisions down the stretch,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “This one hurt. We’ve got to move on and get ready for Park Hill South (Wednesday).”

Park Hill sank a 3-pointer with 1:54 left to take a 67-66 lead and then added two free throws following a failed Blue Springs possession to make it 69-68. The Wildcats had possession with a chance to win it but turned it over with 2 seconds left and fouled. Park Hill, which shot just 11 of 25 from the line, missed the free throw, but with no timeouts, the Wildcats couldn’t get a shot off.

Blue Springs grabbed a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 39-31 by halftime.

Braden Appelhans fired in a game-high 23 points, Ike Ezeogu added 21 and Mike Harrison chipped in seven to lead the Wildcats (11-4, 5-3 Big Eight).

Christian Bradford and Nyk Bryant each scored 14 points and Ty Schreek had 10, including seven in the fourth quarter, to lead Park Hill (13-2, 7-1), which is ranked No. 4 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 state poll.

RAYTOWN 67, TRUMAN 50: Truman didn’t have Najee Williams and Raytown did have Aaron Franklin.

That proved to be the difference in Raytown’s Suburban Middle Six victory over the host Patriots Tuesday.

Franklin poured in 30 points and helped the Blue Jays control the boards against Truman, which was without Williams, who sat out because of a pair of technical fouls in a win over William Chrisman last Friday.

Raytown, which led 31-22 at halftime, pulled away late with eight points in the last 30 seconds. Franklin scored 12 of the Blue Jays’ 15 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 46-33.

“Too much Aaron Franklin tonight,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We had too many turnovers and got destroyed on the glass.”

Max Black sank four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Patriots (14-4, 3-1), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Runey Hernandez added 11 points, Maddux Bristow had 10 and Griffen Hernandez chipped in seven.

Terrance Jones added 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for Raytown (15-5, 4-0), which took over the lead in the Middle Six.

LIBERTY NORTH 54, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 46: Liberty North’s third-quarter barrage was too much for Blue Springs South to overcome in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Tuesday.

Clinging to a 20-19 halftime lead, the Jaguars were outscored 20-4 in the third by the Eagles.

“We weren’t ready to play – and that’s on me as the head coach,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We didn’t demonstrate the kind of mental toughness you need to win on the road, and Liberty North fought harder than we did, which is very disappointing.”

Sonny McCreary scored 10 points, Larenzo Jackson and Devin Tomlinson each added nine and Ty Mauck had eight to lead South (8-8, 5-3 Big Eight), which is 0-2 since upsetting Park Hill on Jan. 26.

Drew Hyams sank six 3-pointers for 21 to lead Liberty North (4-13, 1-6), which entered with a eight-game losing streak.

VAN HORN 101, MARANATHA 23: Van Horn had little trouble in its Crossroads Conference opener, drubbing host Maranatha Christian Academy.

Jaden Monday poured in 34 points as the Falcons improved to 11-7 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

BELTON 62, FORT OSAGE 30: Fort Osage couldn’t overcome a big first-quarter deficit in a Suburban Middle Six loss to host Belton Tuesday.

The Indians fell behind 19-4 after the opening period and dropped to 5-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

“We were not able to match their intensity on the defensive end and really struggled to score inside and out,” Indians coach Josh Wilson said. “Arthur Wyatt had a very good game and was able to get some baskets in the paint for us.”

Wyatt finished with 17 points and Braden Pottberg added seven for Fort Osage, which shot just 1 of 18 from 3-point range.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 47, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42: After an 18-day layoff because of COVID, Lee’s Summit North played its most competitive game this season but fell to visiting Ray-Pec Tuesday.

The Broncos took a 23-21 lead into halftime, but the Panthers outscored them 15-9 in the third quarter to take a 36-32 lead.

North pulled within 45-42 but failed on two possessions with fewer than 30 seconds left and fell to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the Suburban Big Eight.

Tre Baker sank three 3-pointers for a team-high 11 points. Mac Armstrong added 10 and Jaden McGhee scored eight.

Girls

BELTON 44, FORT OSAGE 27: A slow start doomed the Fort Osage girls in a Suburban Middle Six loss Tuesday.

The Indians fell behind 12-3 after the first quarter and struggled to score.

“Tonight we struggled to get started early,” said assistant coach Jordan Lewis, filling in for head coach Lindsay Thompson. “We had a lot of good offensive possessions but couldn’t get the shots to fall. The girls continued to battle and every time we would make a run, they seemed to counter.”

Katelyn Ward scored 13 points to lead Fort Osage (3-10, 0-4 Middle Six).

PLATTE COUNTY 53, OAK GROVE 47: Oak Grove rallied in the fourth quarter but Platte County hung on for a non-conference win Tuesday.

The Panthers trailed 42-30 after three quarters but made it closer with a 17-11 advantage in the fourth.

Destiny Valentine had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace Oak Grove (7-7). Kealyn Wilkinson and Mackenzie Mann each added 13 points.