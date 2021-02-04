Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage falters in second half

The Examiner

Not even Zekiah Tucker’s half-court shot at the buzzer could help the Fort Osage boys basketball team stave off Oak Park Wednesday.

Tucker nailed a half-court 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter to give the Indians a 28-25 lead at halftime. But Oak Park rallied in the second half to hand them a 65-59 loss.

Fort Osage, which led 15-8 after the first quarter, built their lead to as much as six points in the third quarter but went cold from the field, making just one of its next 11 shots to fall behind by 10.

“We played well to start off and were able to take advantage of good execution and very good half-court defense,” Indians coach Josh Wilson said. “They started hit some shots and turnovers cost us in the second quarter.”

Fort Osage (5-10) pulled back within four in the fourth quarter but the Northmen held on for the non-conference win.

Tucker finished with 14 points and Braden Pottberg led the Indians with 17. C.J. Jones fired in 21 points to lead Oak Park (4-2).

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 63, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 52: Second-half struggles on offense cost Lee’s Summit North a chance at its first win Wednesday.

West (9-7, 3-5) used a pressure defense in the third quarter to erase North’s 33-30 halftime lead and take a 46-43 advantage into the final period. The Broncos managed just three field goals in the fourth to drop to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Tre Baker tallied 18 points and Mac Armstrong added 11 to lead North.

LAWSON 58, OAK GROVE 48: Second-half turnovers wiped out Oak Grove’s halftime lead in a non-conference loss at Lawson Wednesday.

The Panthers used a 25-13 surge in the second quarter to grab a 36-27 halftime lead.

Lawson, though, outscored the Panthers 16-7 in the third to tie it at 43 entering the final period. Oak Grove managed just five points in the fourth to fall to 1-12.

"The difference in the game tonight was turnovers in the second half,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “Lawson had so many more chances to score offensively because they did a better job taking care of the ball. Our kids played hard, but we have to focus on executing and getting quality shots in close games, especially on the road."

Silas Hicks totaled 16 points and four assists to lead the Panthers. Connor Hernandez added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Landon Chance had eight points and six rebounds, and Hunter Jones had eight rebounds.