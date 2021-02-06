Prep basketball roundup: Jaguars stave off Titans for conference win

By The Examiner staff

A third-quarter surge allowed the Blue Springs South boys basketball team to pull out a Suburban Big Eight win Friday.

Trailing 32-27 at halftime, the Jaguars outscored the host Lee’s Summit West Titans 17-8 in the third quarter and then held on for a 62-58 victory.

“It was an outstanding team effort and a solid road win over a really tough Lee’s Summit West team that had won seven of their last nine,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “Extremely proud of the grit and mental toughness our guys displayed tonight.”

Sonny McCreary led South’s balanced attack with 17 points. Devin Tomlinson added 16, Quinton Robertson had 10 and Larenzo Jackson contributed nine for the Jaguars (9-8, 6-3 Big Eight).

Mike McKnight tallied 15 points and Colby Baggett had 14 to lead Lee’s Summit West (9-8, 3-6).

BLUE SPRINGS 48, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37: Blue Springs used a strong defensive effort for a Suburban Big Eight road win over Ray-Pec Friday.

The Wildcats (13-4, 6-3 Big Eight) led just 29-27 entering the final quarter but outscored the Panthers 19-10 to pull away.

“Survived a tough road win tonight at Ray-Pec. Coach Jermain’s teams are always tough to beat at their place,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “Our kids did a good job in the second half playing with the lead and executing time and score.”

Only Blue Springs’ five starters scored but it was enough. Eli Wingert led the way with 13 points, Mike Harrison added 10, Kyle Bruce and Braden Appelhans each had nine and Ike Ezeogu chipped in seven.

LIBERTY 73, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 52: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t sustain another strong start in a Suburban Big Eight loss at Liberty Friday.

The Broncos jumped to a 17-7 lead after one quarter but Liberty took control with a 25-11 advantage in the second for a 32-28 lead and pulled away.

Simon Murray scored 17 points and Tre Baker added 13 to pace the Broncos (0-11, 0-8).

Girls

ODESSA 37, OAK GROVE 27: Oak Grove failed to recover from an earlier deficit in an MRVC West loss to rival Odessa Thursday.

The visiting Bulldogs took an 11-2 lead after one quarter and maintained that lead almost throughout in a defensive battle.

Kealyn Wilkinson scored nine points to lead Oak Grove (7-7, 1-2 MRVC West).

Lexi Moody scored 16 points to power Odessa (6-11, 1-1).

ST. MICHAEL 57, LEE’S SUMMIT 40: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic used a strong second half to pull away for a win over host Lee’s Summit Tuesday.

Victoria Swingle led a balanced scoring attack for St. Michael (12-6) with 16 points. Audrey Maglich added 14, Sa’Yere Banks had 10 and Clare Scheier controlled the boards with 15 rebounds.