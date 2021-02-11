Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage rally falls just short

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team had a good start and a good finish but came up just short.

After taking a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, the Indians got down by eight points in the second half only to rally and fall one point short in a 45-44 non-conference home loss Wednesday.

“Tonight was back and forth all night. We made the first run of the night with a really strong first quarter,” said assistant coach Jordan Lewis, who is acting as head coach in Lindsay Thompson’s absence. “Their biggest run came in the second half when they had an eight point lead on us, but we fought back. This team has really embraced the fact it doesn’t matter what the score is we are going to play until the final buzzer. It showed Thursday against Truman and again tonight. Katelyn Ward and Brooklynn Gilpin both continued to shoot the ball well tonight.”

Raytown South cut Fort Osage’s lead to 21-18 by halftime and grabbed a 30-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Ward finished with 14 points, Gilpin added 12 and Emmah Crowe and Ashlyn Buntin chipped in seven each for the Indians (3-12).

Ammri Thompson tallied 16 points to lead Raytown South (9-8).

Fort Osage claimed a 49-19 junior varsity win.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 76, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 55: Emani Bennett poured in a career-best 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and she and sister Elauni combined for 54 points to lead Lee’s Summit North to a rout of host Ray-Pec in a Suburban Big Eight matchup Wednesday.

The Broncos, using a strong defense, rallied from an 18-14 first-quarter deficit to outscore the Panthers 20-7 in the second period and take a 34-25 halftime lead. North closed it out with a 25-14 advantage in the final period.

Elauni Bennett finished with 24 points and Lauren Draney added eight for North (4-7, 1-5 Big Eight).

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 42, VAN HORN 35: Emari Smith’s big game wasn’t enough for the Falcons to get past Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday in a Crossroads Conference game.

Smith tallied 11 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead the Falcons (1-14). Erika Parrish added 10 points and five boards.

Boys

LIBERTY NORTH 52, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 41: Lee’s Summit North rallied in the third quarter to pull within four but couldn’t get past the host Eagles Wednesday.

Trailing 29-14 at halftime, the Broncos outscored Liberty North 19-8 in the third to pull within 37-33 entering the final quarter. The Eagles hung on.

“Last four minutes were not good for us,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said.

Mac Armstrong led the third-quarter surge for the Broncos (0-12, 0-9), sinking four of his five 3-point shots on the way to a game-high 17 points. Jeremy Moore added 10.