Prep basketball roundup: Fast start propels Wildcats past Broncos

By The Examiner staff

A big first quarter helped the Blue Springs girls basketball team capture its third straight win and maintain its lead in the Suburban Big Eight race.

The Wildcats blitzed Lee’s Summit North with a 22-1 advantage in the opening period and held on for a 58-51 Big Eight victory Thursday.

The Broncos narrowed the Wildcats’ lead to 41-36 entering the final period but Blue Springs hung on to improve to 11-5 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Jada Williams poured in 22 points to lead the Wildcats. Kayleigh Jenkins added 18, including eight in the first quarter on two of her four 3-pointers.

Emani Bennett (17) and Elauni Bennett (15) combined for 32 points to lead Lee’s Summit North. Lauren Draney added nine points as the Broncos fell to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in league play.

ST. MICHAEL 51, ST. TERESA’S 40: Audrey Maglich fired in 18 points to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a victory over visiting St. Teresa’s Academy Thursday.

Victoria Swingle added 12 points and Clare Scheier had 10 as the Guardians improved to 13-7 overall with their third win in four games.