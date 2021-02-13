Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs South outlasts Ray-Pec in double OT

By The Examiner staff

Raymore-Peculiar proved to be a much tougher opponent for the Blue Springs South boys basketball team this time around.

But that didn’t stop the host Jaguars from claiming another win against the Panthers. South outscored Ray-Pec 9-6 in the second overtime to claim a 58-55 Suburban Big Eight victory – exactly a month to the day after a 71-41 rout.

“It was an incredibly hard-fought and tightly contested game from start to finish. We were very fortunate to come out on top.” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “Give Coach Jermain and his kids a ton of credit for battling like crazy all night long.

“Sonny McCreary was huge for us off the bench – major contributions at both ends of the floor. We don’t win the game without him.”

McCreary tallied 16 points and Devin Tomlinson led South’s balanced attack with 17.

The Jaguars trailed 33-31 entering the fourth quarter but tied it at 43 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored eight points in the first overtime period before the Jaguars claimed the win to improve to 10-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Ty Mauck added 11 points and Dallas Whitney had 10 for South.

Tucker Miller scored 19 points and Iryn Allen had 15 to lead Ray-Pec (12-9, 3-7).

GRAIN VALLEY 59, FORT OSAGE 44: Fort Osage pulled within three points in the second half but Grain Valley pulled away for a Suburban Middle Six win Friday.

Cole Keller scored eight of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter to get the Eagles off to a 12-8 lead. The Eagles (6-11, 2-4 Middle Six) led 38-32 after three periods and outscored the Indians 21-12 in the fourth to claim the win.

“Too much Cole Keller tonight,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “Played better and harder and had it at three points at one point, but two bad defensive possessions cost us. We continue to make strides in the right direction, but our same mistakes keep getting to us.”

Keller was the only Eagle in double figures. Jayden Yung added nine points and Owen Herbert had seven.

Arthur Wyatt totaled 14 points and Trent Hogland contributed 12 to lead Fort Osage (5-12, 0-6), which has lost four straight.

BLUE SPRINGS 73, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 29: A strong start propelled Blue Springs to a rout of host Lee’s Summit North in a Suburban Big Eight matchup Friday.

The Wildcats jumped to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and ran away with an 18-4 advantage in the second for a commanding 43-17 halftime lead.

“We got off to a hot start in the first quarter. Defensive stops led to transition run-outs,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “I was proud of the way our guys shared the ball and stayed focused throughout the night.”

Ike Ezeogu and Braden Appelhans got the Wildcats (15-4, 7-3 Big Eight) going in the opening period. Appelhans sank three 3-pointers for nine points and Ezeogu had eight of his game-high 19 points.

Appelhans finished with 18, Mike Harrison added 15, Kyle Bruce had eight and Eli Wingert chipped in seven as Blue Springs won its fourth straight.

Tre Baker totaled nine points and Jaden McGhee and Simon Murray added eight each to pace the Broncos (0-13, 0-10).

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 69, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 39: Saneea Bevley and Blue Springs South blitzed Ray-Pec 26-9 in the second quarter for a 43-23 halftime lead on the way to a Suburban Big Eight win Thursday.

Bevley fired in 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter to lead the surge for South (12-5, 7-3), which has won six straight.

“Ray-Pec fought hard after playing the night before and returning from a two-week quarantine without practicing. Props to their girls for fighting hard and not giving up,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “We shot the ball well and got some steals for easy buckets to build our lead.”

Kendall Puryear added 13 points, Jaidynn Mason had 12 and Hannah Smith sank three 3-pointers for all of her nine points.

CLINTON 39, OAK GROVE 24: Oak Grove struggled on offense in the final three quarters in an MRVC West loss to host Clinton Friday.

Oak Grove grabbed an 11-10 lead after the first quarter but Clinton took a 20-13 lead at halftime to take control.

Destiny Valentine had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Mackenzie Mann added six points to lead Oak Grove (7-9, 1-3 MRVC West), which has lost five straight.