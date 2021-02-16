Prep basketball roundup: Jaguars roll to seventh straight victory

By The Examiner staff

The surging Blue Springs South girls basketball team claimed a couple of big Suburban Big Eight wins over the weekend.

After routing host Raymore-Peculiar 69-39 Friday, the Jaguars used a strong start to throttle visiting Liberty 62-39 Saturday.

The Jaguars raced to a 21-10 lead after one quarter and extended it to 40-20 by halftime in the win over Liberty.

Saneea Bevley sank four of her six 3-pointers and scored 16 of South’s 19 points in the second quarter on her way to a game-high 24.

Jaidynn Mason added 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Kendall Puryear chipped in seven.

The Jaguars (13-5, 8-3 Big Eight) sank 11 3-pointers and shot 13 of 14 from the free-throw line in their seventh straight win.

Against Ray-Pec, Bevley and Blue Springs South blitzed the Panthers 26-9 in the second quarter for a 43-23 halftime lead on the way to the conference win.

Bevley fired in 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter to lead the surge for South (12-5, 7-3), which has won six straight.

“Ray-Pec fought hard after playing the night before and returning from a two-week quarantine without practicing. Props to their girls for fighting hard and not giving up,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “We shot the ball well and got some steals for easy buckets to build our lead.”

Puryear added 13 points, Mason had 12 and Hannah Smith sank three 3-pointers for all of her nine points.

CLINTON 39, OAK GROVE 24: Oak Grove struggled on offense in the final three quarters in an MRVC West loss to host Clinton Friday.

Oak Grove grabbed an 11-10 lead after the first quarter but Clinton took a 20-13 lead at halftime to take control.

Destiny Valentine had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Mackenzie Mann added six points to lead Oak Grove (7-9, 1-3 MRVC West), which has lost five straight.