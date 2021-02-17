Prep basketball roundup: Second-quarter surge lifts Truman to third straight win

By The Examiner staff

The Truman boys basketball team enters Friday’s key conference game at Raytown with some momentum.

The Patriots used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to erase a first-quarter deficit on the way to a 63-55 Suburban Middle Six win at Belton Tuesday.

“We played a business-like game and won on the road,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said after his team’s third straight win and eighth in its last nine games. “A poor first quarter was followed by a good second quarter. We got the lead to 14 and then allowed it to go back to eight on turnovers and fouls.”

Leading 24-19 at halftime, Najee Williams took over in the second half for Truman, scoring 17 of his team-high 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Pirates.

Max Black added 14 points, Runey Hernandez had 11 and Maddux Bristown chipped in 10 to help spark the Patriots, who enter Friday’s game at Raytown 18-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Raytown is 16-5 and 5-1 coming off a 56-52 loss to Belton last Thursday.

Gavin Russell scored 20 points to pace Belton.

BLUE SPRINGS 51, LIBERTY NORTH 48: A strong third-quarter run gave Blue Springs control and the Wildcats held off host Liberty North for a Suburban Big Eight win Tuesday.

Tied at 22 at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 16-10 in the third to take a 38-32 lead into the final quarter.

“Survived a tough road victory tonight,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “In the first half we simply were not very good. Had a good stretch in the third quarter where we put together multiple stops in a row, which allowed us to get up 12. Liberty North battled back and made it a game late. We were happy to withstand their run and come away with the conference win.”

Braden Appelhans led a balanced attack with 14 points as Blue Springs improved to 16-4 overall and 8-3 in the Big Eight. Eli Wingert and Mike Harrison each added 11 points and Ike Ezeogu had 10.

Justis Braden and Cade McKinnon each scored 11 points to lead Liberty North

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS 55, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 46: Ja’Cole Johnson and Kayleigh Jenkins led a third-quarter charge as Blue Springs held off Ray-Pec for its fourth straight win.

Johnson, who finished with a game-high 17 points on four 3-pointers, scored eight and Jenkins scored all of her seven points in the third quarter as the Wildcats used a 23-7 run to extend a 27-26 halftime lead to 50-33 entering the final period.

Jada Williams finished with 13 points and Jayla Cornelius added eight for Blue Springs (12-5), which improved to 9-1 in the Suburban Big Eight.