Broncos surrender lead in second half in loss to Liberty

The Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team held a six-point halftime lead but watched it evaporate in the second half.

Host Liberty blitzed the Broncos 21-4 in the third quarter to erase North’s 30-24 halftime lead and claim a 62-53 Suburban Big Eight win Wednesday.

The Broncos broke a 13-13 deadlock with a 17-11 advantage in the second quarter to take the halftime lead before the Blue Jays (10-11, 4-6 Big Eight) stormed back for a 45-34 lead entering the final period.

Emauni Bennett scored 19 points, Elauni Bennett added 16 and Mikiyah Holmes contributed 10 to lead Lee’s Summit North, which dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference.