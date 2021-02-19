Check This Out for Feb. 19

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Raytown

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Raytown High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (17-4, 6-1) look to avenge two losses, including their only Suburban Middle Six setback, when they travel to face the Raytown Blue Jays (16-5, 5-1) in a key conference showdown. Raytown defeated Truman 62-48 in the Phog Allen Classic on Dec. 2 and took their first conference meeting 67-50 on Feb. 2. Truman has won three straight and eight of its last nine. The girls teams open play at 5:30 in a doubleheader. The game can be seen on Spectrum Sports KC (Comcast channel 44, 913 HD).