Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman girls clinch share of conference title

The William Chrisman girls basketball team has clinched at least a share of the Suburban Middle Six Conference title.

The Bears overcame a 38-37 deficit after the third quarter to claim a 55-51 victory over visiting Grain Valley Thursday night.

The Bears improved to 17-5 overall with their 10th straight win and boosted their conference record to 8-0 with two league games remaining. Raytown is the closest to the Bears at 14-5 and 4-2, so if Chrisman wins Saturday at Belton, it will clinch the title outright despite having another game with Raytown on Monday.

Chrisman led 27-23 at halftime Thursday, but Grain Valley used a 15-10 advantage in the third quarter to take the one-point lead into the final period.

Jacque David scored six of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bears pull out the win. Mele Taula added 12 points and Gia Moore had 11 to help spark the Bears.

Grace Slaughter fired in 19 points to lead Grain Valley (10-6, 3-4 Middle Six). Jordyn Weems added 11, Finley LaForge had nine and Ella Clyman contributed eight.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 65, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 48: Lee’s Summit West took control in the second quarter, erasing rival Lee’s Summit North’s early lead for a Suburban Big Eight win Thursday.

North led 17-13 after one quarter, but West (8-5, 6-4) grabbed a 32-27 halftime advantage and built the lead from there.

Emani Bennett tallied 16 points and Elauni Bennett added 14 to lead the Broncos (4-10, 1-8 Big Eight).

ST. MICHAEL 72, KC SOUTHEAST 32: Seniors led the way to a senior night win for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Thursday.

Senior Clare Scheier scored 16 points to lead the way for the Guardians, who improved to 14-7. Senior Audrey Maglich added 15 points, senior Bella Hughes had 10 and senior Sydney Norton chipped in six.

Boys

RAYTOWN 54, GRAIN VALLEY 43: Raytown used a big fourth quarter and another big game by Aaron Franklin to break open a tight game for a Suburban Middle Six win over the Eagles Thursday.

Grain Valley trailed just 33-32 entering the final quarter, but Raytown pulled away by outscoring the Eagles 21-11 in the fourth.

Franklin amassed 26 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to fuel the Blue Jays (17-5, 6-1 Middle Six).

Raytown controlled the offensive boards 14-4 and shot 15 of 22 from the free throw line while Grain Valley only had three foul shots and made one.

Cole Keller and Owen Herbert each scored 12 points to lead Grain Valley (6-12, 2-5). Keller also grabbed eight rebounds and Herbert was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.